Puerto Rico vs. United State Olympic Basketball Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Group C
Team USA will wrap up their group play on Saturday with a chance to go 3-0 when they take on Puerto Rico, who has yet to win a game at the Olympics.
The United States would join Canada and Germany as the three teams to go undefeated in their first three games and finish in first place in their respective groups. If the Americans can achieve that feat, they will advance to the knockout stage and await their quarterfinal matchup, which will be determined by a draw.
Before they worry about that, they need to make sure to not overlook Puerto Rico on Saturday morning. Let's take a look at everything you need to know to bet on the game.
Puerto Rico vs. USA Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread:
- Puerto Rico +35.5
- USA -35.5
Moneyline:
- Puerto Rico +3000
- USA -10000
Total:
- OVER 189.5 (-110)
- UNDER 189.5 (-110)
Puerto Rico vs. USA How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 3
- Time: 11:15 a.m. EST
- Venue: Pierre Mauroy Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
- Puerto Rico record: 0-2
- Team USA record: 2-0
Puerto Rico vs. USA Key Players to Watch
Puerto Rico
Jose Alvarado: If Puerto Rico wants any chance of staying competitive in this game, they need to rely on Jose Alvardo, who is their leading scorer, averaging 14 points, two rebounds, and three assists per game. He put up 26 points in a losing effort against South Sudan and they'll need him to bring that level of play to the court once again on Saturday.
Team USA
Kevin Durant: Team USA can beat teams using just about anyone on their roster as their main weapon, but Kevin Durant has been their best player through their first two games, leading the team in scoring, putting up an average of 23.0 points while shooting 10-of-14 from the field and a perfect 7-of-7 from three.
Puerto Rico vs. USA Prediction and Pick
We have seen the United States play with its food a bit both in exhibition play and in their second game of the tournament against South Sudan. Sure, they're going to win the game handily, but will they cover a massive 36-point spread? That's a whole different question.
Puerto Rico may be 0-2, but they have NBA talent on their roster and played South Sudan tough in its opening game of the tournament. Let's also remember that the USA has a top seed almost locked in place, so if (when) they get out to a big lead, they may take their foot off the gas pedal in order to ensure their team is healthy for the knockout stage.
I wouldn't be surprised if Puerto Rico pulls off a backdoor cover, breaking the hearts of anyone who bets on the Americans to cover the spread.
I'll back the points with Puerto Rico in the final game of the group stage for both teams.
Pick: Puerto Rico +35.5
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
