Purdue vs. Indiana Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Sunday, Feb. 23
In-state rivals Purdue and Indiana meet for the second time this season after the first game was a thrilling come from behind win for the Boilermakers at home.
Indiana is merely playing out the string of its season while Purdue is gunning for a Big Ten regular season title. Can the Hoosiers play the role of spoiler at home against its nearby foe?
Let’s break it all down and get you ready for this Sunday afternoon matchup.
Purdue vs. Indiana Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Purdue: -4.5 (-102)
- Indiana: +4.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Purdue: -176
- Indiana: +146
Total: 151.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Purdue vs. Indiana How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, February 23rd
- Game Time: 1:30 PM EST
- Venue: Assembly Hall
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Purdue Record: 19-8
- Indiana Record: 15-11
Purdue vs. Indiana Key Players to Watch
Purdue
Braden Smith: Smith made up for his six turnovers against Indiana by generating six steals in the game while dishing out seven assists to go with his 24 points as the Boilermakers rallied late to pull ahead and win at home. Can Smith play a more complete game on offense to further his pursuit of Big Ten Player of the Year?
Indiana
Mackenzie Mgbako: The sophomore had a big effort against Purdue, scoring a game-high 25 points on 10-of-17 shooting with five rebounds. The Hoosiers have been volatile all season, and Mgbako is no different, but he is among their high ceiling players that will be tasked with out-dueling Trey Kaufman-Renn both inside and out.
Purdue vs. Indiana Prediction and Pick
Purdue may be mired in a three game losing streak, but there’s no shame in losing to Michigan, Wisconsin and Michigan State, two of which came on the road. Now, the team faces an Indiana team that has been a tricky team to peg this season, but a far cry from the top of the conference.
While the Boilermakers struggled at points in the first meeting, I do like this matchup for them as the Hoosiers have struggled to defend the post all season, which should set up for a big game from Trey Kaufman-Renn. The junior forward had 23 points on 10-of-13 shooting in the first meeting.
Purdue couldn’t buy a bucket in the first game from the perimeter, shooting just 15% from beyond the arc while Indiana shot 36% in the game. It’s worth noting that Purdue is shooting 37% from beyond the arc this season (26th nationally) while Indiana is shooting 31% (289th).
I think we see water find its level from the first meeting and Purdue snaps its three game skid with a win and cover on the road.
PICK: Purdue -4.5 (-102, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.