Purdue vs. Notre Dame Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 4
One of last year’s best college football teams is enduring a drastic dropoff and is still looking to secure its first win of the 2025 season. Notre Dame will host Purdue at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday in hopes of doing just that.
The Fighting Irish dropped to 0-2 following a close loss to Texas A&M and the Boilermakers will look to avoid dropping a second consecutive contest after falling short against USC. Oddsmakers expect the home team to blow the visitors out despite its struggles this year, though.
Here’s our full betting breakdown for the game ahead of kickoff.
Purdue vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Purdue: +24.5 (-112)
- Notre Dame: -24.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Purdue: +1300
- Notre Dame: -2800
Total: 54.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Purdue vs. Notre Dame How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 20
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Notre Dame Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NBC
- Purdue Record: 2-1
- Notre Dame Record: 0-2
Purdue vs. Notre Dame Key Players to Watch
Purdue:
Devin Mockobee: Mockobee failed to reach the end zone for the first time this season against USC, but Purdue’s offense as a whole struggled. Ryan Browne threw three picks in an attempt to keep up with the Trojans’ high-flying offense and only managed to throw one touchdown pass. Mockobee is averaging a shade under 20 carries per contest and will likely get plenty of touches on the road against a Notre Dame defense that gave up three rushing touchdowns to Le’Veon Moss last week.
Notre Dame
Jeremiyah Love: Love did everything he could in an attempt to will his team to a win last week. He tallied a season-high 23 carries for 94 yards and a score and hauled in four catches for 53 yards and a touchdown. The Fighting Irish haven’t found success this season, but won’t go away from their most dangerous offensive weapon. Love should be just as involved in Week 3 as he was in Week 2.
Purdue vs. Notre Dame Prediction and Pick
It’s becoming more and more clear that this year’s Notre Dame squad isn’t as good as last year’s. The Fighting Irish obliterated the Boilermakers 66-7 as seven-point road favorites in 2024, but I don’t think that will be the case this time around. Riley Leonard ran for 100 yards and three touchdowns in that contest and CJ Carr hasn’t come close to showcasing the same dual-threat potential.
Notre Dame has now failed to cover the spread in three consecutive games and is just 5-5 against the spread when facing Purdue all-time. The Boilermakers aren’t forcing turnovers, but oddsmakers appear to be underestimating their bend but don’t break approach on defense.
Opposing teams have gotten into the red zone 10 times against Purdue this season and only four of those drives have resulted in touchdowns. USC’s dynamic offense scored touchdowns in just two of their six red zone opportunities last week.
Purdue will likely lose, but can cover the spread as major underdogs.
PICK: Purdue +24.5 (-112 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
