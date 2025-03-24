Queens vs. Cleveland State Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for CBI Quarterfinal
The NCAA Tournament may be on hold until Thursday, but there is still college basketball action on Monday with the CBI Quarterfinals!
Queens and Cleveland State meet in the CBI Quarterfinals as each mid-major looks to extend its season on Monday afternoon in Daytona Beach, Florida. How should we bet on this one?
We have you covered below!
Queens vs. Cleveland State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Queens: +3.5 (-105)
- Cleveland State: -3.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Queens: +146
- Cleveland State: -176
Total: 145.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Queens vs. Cleveland State How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 24
- Game Time: 4:00 PM EST
- Venue: Ocean Center
- How to Watch (TV): FloSports
- Queens Record: 20-14
- Cleveland State Record: 21-12
Queens vs. Cleveland State Key Players to Watch
Queens
Leo Colimerio: The senior forward did it all in the team’s first round win against Northern Arizona on Sunday, scoring 12 points with eight rebounds and four assists as the team held off a late rally from its opponent. Can Colimerio stay in form on a quick turnaround against a Cleveland State team off a bye?
Cleveland State
Tevin Smith: Smith is a unique talent at 6’4” but playing forward. He’s a downhill threat with the ball in his hands and always looking to initiate contact, but it's his defense as a weak side shot blocker that makes him so intriguing. The senior was top 10 in Horizon League play in block percentage.
Queens vs. Cleveland State Prediction and Pick
This is an interesting setup given that Cleveland State hasn’t played in about two weeks after getting a first round bye while Queens looked the part against Northern Arizona in its first round victory.
There are matchup edges for both teams as Cleveland State’s ball pressure defense can make life difficult for the Queens offense that is 244th in the country in turnover percentage. The Vikings rank top 10 in the country in turnover rate, but also are vulnerable to getting gashed from the perimeter, which is where the Royals want to attack from, ranking top 100 in three-point rate.
Meanwhile, Cleveland State will look to clean the offensive glass, which is notable after Northern Arizona grabbed 17 offensive rebounds against Queens in the first round with the team down big man Jaxon Pollard.
However, after getting a game under its belt, I’m going to side with Queens as a small underdog on a neutral floor.
PICK: Queens +3.5 (-105, Available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
