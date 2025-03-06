Queens vs. Lipscomb Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for ASUN Championship Semifinal
The second of two ASUN Championship Semifinal games will feature the top seed Lipscomb Bisons take on the Queens University Royals. The winner of the game will face the winner of the other semi-final between Jacksonville and North Alabama.
Queens handed Lipscomb its first conference loss of the season back on January 9, but Lipscomb got its revenge in a big way on February 8, dominantly beating them by a final score of 94-81.
Let's dive into the odds for tonight's rubber match.
Queens vs. Lipscomb Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Queens +9.5 (-105)
- Lipscomb -9.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Queens +400
- Lipscomb -550
Total
- OVER 147.5 (-105)
- UNDER 147.5 (-115)
Queens vs. Lipscomb How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 6
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Allen Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN+
- Queens Record: 19-13 (11-7 Conference)
- Lipscomb Record: 23-9 (14-4 Conference)
Queens vs. Lipscomb Key Players to Watch
Queens
Leo Colimerio: The Queens forward had a strong game against Florida Gulf Coast in the quarterfinal, racking up 21 points, three rebounds, and six assists while shooting 58.2% from the field. If he puts up those numbers again tonight, Queens is going to have a chance to pull off the upset.
Lipscomb
Jacob Ognacevic: Lipscomb will go as far as Jacob Ognacevic will take them. He's leading the team both in points (20.3) and rebounds (8.0) per game. Queens will have to find a way to slow him down if they want any hope of upsetting the Bisons tonight.
Queens vs. Lipscomb Prediction and Pick
Both teams play a similar style of basketball, but it's Lipscomb that does things better. They both rank in the top 80 in the country in three-point shot rate, but the Bisons keep teams to shooting just 31.5% from beyond the arc, while the Royals give up a three-point field goal percentage of 34.7%, which ranks 239th in the country.
Turnovers could also prove to be a problem for Queens. The Royals rank 255th in turnovers per possession, coughing it up on 17.8% of their possessions. Meanwhile, Lipscomb ranks 19th in that stat, turning it over on only 14.1% of their possessions and 12.8% of their possessions over their last three games.
I'll lay the points with the Bisons tonight.
Pick: Lipscomb -9.5 (-115) via BetMGM
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
