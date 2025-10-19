Is Quentin Johnston Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Colts vs. Chargers)
After missing Week 6 with an injury, Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston is off the injury report and expected to play in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts.
A former first-round pick, Johnston is off to an incredible start in his third NFL season, catching 26 of his 40 targets for 377 yards and four scores in five games. He's played 84.1 percent of the snaps for the Chargers, and he should step into a major role in Week 7 against the Colts.
Johnston was dealing with a hamstring injury ahead of Week 6, so he is worth monitoring since soft-tissue injuries can be easy to re-aggravate. Still, the fact that he doesn't carry and injury designation is a great sign for his chances of playing his usual role on Sunday.
Here's a look at how to bet on Johnston in Week 7.
Best Quentin Johnston Prop Bet for Week 7 vs. Colts
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Quentin Johnston Anytime TD (+170)
I absolutely love this price for Johnston to find the end zone for the fifth time this season on Sunday.
He's already hit paydirt in three of his five games this season, and the Colts are vulnerable through the air, allowing 10 passing scores in six games in 2025.
Indy is also banged up at cornerback, as Charvarius Ward is out and Kenny Moore II is questionable for this game.
This price is a steal for Johnston, who has been on the field for the majority of the Chargers' snaps in every game he's played in this season.
