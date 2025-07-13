Quinshon Judkins Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds Fall, Come Off Board After Arrest
Cleveland Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins was arrested on a domestic violence and battery charge in Fort Lauderdale, Florida this weekend and remained in jail on Saturday night ahead of his initial court appearance on Sunday.
The Browns are "aware and gathering more details" surrounding the Judkins situation, per ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi.
The No. 36 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Judkins was seventh in the opening odds to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award in the 2025 season. Now, the rookie running back is off the board entirely at some sportsbooks.
As of Sunday morning, DraftKings had moved Judkins down to +1800 (he opened at +1500) to win the award and FanDuel has removed Judkins from this market, as it's clear that his 2025 season could be in doubt after his arrest.
Prior to his arrest, Judkins had figures to be ready to handle a pretty big workload for a Cleveland offense that is in desperate need of playmakers in the 2025 season.
Last season at Ohio State, Judkins ran for 1,060 yards and averaged 5.5 yards per carry. Prior to that, he scored the most rushing touchdowns in the SEC with Ole Miss in the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
The latest Offensive Rookie of the Year odds have Ashton Jeanty listed as the favorite with quarterback Cam Ward and wide receiver Travis Hunter right behind him. Judkins is eighth in the odds at DraftKings, but that could change quickly depending upon how serious the charges are against him.
