Is Quinshon Judkins Playing Today? (Update, Betting Impact for Browns vs. Ravens)
Cleveland Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins reportedly is expected to make his NFL debut on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.
Judkins, who is under investigation from the NFL after domestic violence allegations surfaced back in July, signed his rookie deal with the Browns right before Week 1 but was inactive for that game.
Now, the rookie running back appears set to make his debut against a Baltimore team that is 0-1 after losing a heartbreaker to the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. Judkins will join a backfield that features Jerome Ford, Dylan Sampson and Raheim Sanders. All three backs saw time in Week 1, so it’ll be interesting to see how Judkins fits in.
In his final collegiate season at Ohio State, Judkins ran for 1,060 yards, 14 touchdowns and averaged 5.5 yards per carry. He scored 45 touchdowns in 42 collegiate games at Ohio State and Ole Miss.
Judkins is a risky player to bet on in the prop market since he missed a lot of the team’s offseason program and may not have a huge role in Week 2.
At DraftKings Sportsbook, Judkins is set at 13.5 rushing yards (Over -109/Under -115) in Week 2 while his anytime touchdown scorer odds are set at +550.
That’s a sign that Vegas expects Judkins to work behind some of their other backs on the Cleveland roster, especially Sampson, who is favored to lead the team in carries on Sunday.
Judkins could end up carving out a huge role in this offense as the season goes on, but he’s a tough player to bet on in his debut.
