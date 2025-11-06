Raiders vs. Broncos Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 10 (Can Denver Cover at Home?)
The Denver Broncos return home to face off against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football in Week 10.
Denver has won six straight games since starting the season 1-2, while the Raiders have lost six of seven since a Week 1 win.
The oddsmakers have the Broncos as big home favorites at the best betting sites for this matchup.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 10 matchup.
Raiders vs. Broncos Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Raiders +9.5 (-112)
- Broncos -9.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Raiders: +370
- Broncos: -485
Total
- 42.5 (Over -118/Under -102)
The spread has moved a half point from -10 to -9.5 since the odds opened for this game, but the total is still at 42.5.
Can the Broncos cover as big home favorites?
Raiders vs. Broncos Final Score Prediction
Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his weekly Road to 272 Bets column:
The Las Vegas Raiders' offense has been abysmal this season. They rank 30th in the league in offensive DVOA, ahead of only the Titans and Browns, and now they have to hit the road to take on arguably the best defense in the NFL. The Broncos rank fourth in opponent EPA per Play and first in opponent success rate. It's hard to imagine the Raiders being able to score enough points to cover this spread.
It's also worth noting how much better the Broncos have been at home this season, ranking third in Net Yards per Play on their home field at (+1.6). That should be enough to overwhelm the Raiders.
As I wrote above, the more I watch this season, the more I think we shouldn't overthink these lopsided affairs. The betting market treats these games like the underdog has a fighting chance, which used to be the case in previous iterations of the. I don't think that's the case anymore. The Broncos should cruise to a win.
Pick: Broncos -9 (-110) via BetMGM
The Broncos have in fact been terrific at home this season. They’re 4-0 at Mile High, including a 44-24 win over Dallas two weeks ago.
On the flip side, the Raiders are bad not only overall but especially on the road. After a Week 1 win in New England, they’ve lost 41-24 in Washington, 40-6 at Indianapolis, and 31-10 in Kansas City on the road.
Final Score Prediction: Broncos 27, Raiders 13
