Raiders vs. Chiefs Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 7
The Kansas City Chiefs look to make it two wins in a row as they host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7.
The Chiefs bounced back with a win over the Lions on Sunday Night Football, and the Raiders are coming off a win of their own as home favorites against the Titans.
Can the Chiefs take care of business as big home favorites?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 7.
Raiders vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Raiders +11.5 (-108)
- Chiefs -11.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Raiders: +575
- Chiefs: -850
Total
- 45.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Raiders vs. Chiefs How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, October 19
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Raiders record: 2-4
- Chiefs record: 3-3
Raiders vs. Chiefs Betting Trends
- The Raiders are 2-4 against the spread this season.
- The Chiefs are 3-3 against the spread this season.
- The UNDER is 4-2 in the Raiders' games this season.
- The OVER is 3-3 in the Chiefs' games this season.
- The Raiders are 1-2 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Chiefs are 2-1 against the spread at home this season.
Raiders vs. Chiefs Injury Reports
Raiders Injury Report
- Brock Bowers - questionable
Chiefs Injury Report
- Josh Simmons - questionable
Raiders vs. Chiefs Key Player to Watch
Patrick Mahomes, Quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has reminded everyone just how good he is over the past few weeks. After throwing for 318 yards and a touchdown, and adding a rushing touchdown of his own in Week 5, he came out with 237 yards on 22 of 30 passing (a season-high 73.3% completion) with three touchdown passes and one on the ground.
Mahomes is up to 1,514 yards, 11 touchdown passes, just two interceptions, and four rushing touchdowns in six weeks.
The Chiefs quarterback should be able to keep that up this week against the Raiders, who haven’t played a truly elite QB this season. Justin Herbert threw for 242 yards and two scores back in Week 2, and even Cam Ward reached 222 yards and a touchdown last week.
Look for Mahomes to continue to ramp things up at home in Week 7.
Raiders vs. Chiefs Prediction and Pick
Since losing to the Eagles in their home opener, the Chiefs have dominated at Arrowhead. They beat the Ravens 37-20 as +2.5 underdogs and put together a comfortable 30-17 win over the Lions as -2.5 favorites.
That’s not good news for the Raiders, who lost 40-6 against the Colts in their last road game, and 41-24 in Washington two weeks prior to that.
This is a big spread on Sunday afternoon, but the Chiefs have covered it in all three of their wins this season, and the Raiders have lost by at least 17 in both road defeats.
Pick: Chiefs -11.5 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.