Raiders vs. Colts Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 5 (Can Indy Cover at Home?)
The Las Vegas Raiders have dropped three straight games after beating the New England Patriots in Week 1, while the Indianapolis Colts lost to the Rams last week after starting the season 3-0.
The oddsmakers expect the Colts to bounce back as they return home, as they’re favored by nearly a touchdown at the best betting sites for this matchup.
Two of the Colts’ three wins have come by multiple scores, and the same goes for the Raiders, losing by double-digits in two of their three defeats.
Can the Raiders cover the spread in Indianapolis in Week 5?
This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 5 matchup.
Raiders vs. Colts Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Raiders +7 (-115)
- Colts -7 (-105)
Moneyline
- Raiders: +275
- Colts: -345
Total
- 47.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
The line have moved ever so slightly since the odds opened for this game, with the Colts going from -6.5 favorites to -7.
Can the Colts bounce back from their Week 4 home loss to the Bears? They’re 3-1 against the spread this season while the Raiders are 1-3.
Raiders vs. Colts Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his favorite pick for this game in his Road to 272 column – where he bets on every game, every week:
The Las Vegas Raiders are certainly not a playoff team, but aren't as bad as the betting market is treating them. They're 19th in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at 0.0, and their defense has shown flashes of great play.
The Colts' offense has been fantastic this season, but they showed last week that they have a turnover issue, and Daniel Jones had moments where he looked like the quarterback of old, including a game-sealing interception.
With the spread set at a full seven points, I'll take the points with Las Vegas.
Indianapolis can potentially take sole possession of first place in the AFC South with a win. They’re currently tied with the 3-1 Jaguars, who are home underdogs to the Chiefs on Monday Night Football.
Final Score Prediction: Colts 27, Raiders 20
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
