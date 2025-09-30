Raiders vs. Colts Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 5
The Las Vegas Raiders won their first game of the 2025 season, but have since lost three straight, including a heartbreaker against the Chicago Bears, which saw their potential game-winning field goal blocked on the last play of the game.
In Week 5, they'll take on the Indianapolis Colts, who suffered their first loss of the season when they fell to the Los Angeles Rams this past Sunday.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this AFC matchup.
Raiders vs. Colts Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Raiders +7 (-115)
- Colts -7 (-105)
Moneyline
- Raiders +240
- Colts -300
Total
- OVER 48 (-110)
- UNDER 48 (-110)
Raiders vs. Colts How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 5
- Game Time: 1:00 pm ET
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Raiders Record: 1-3
- Colts Record: 3-1
Raiders vs. Colts Betting Trends
- Raiders are 1-4 ATS in their last five games
- The UNDER is 7-10 in the Raiders' last 10 games
- Raiders are 10-5 ATS in their last 15 games against Colts
- The OVER is 5-2 in the Colts' last seven games
- The OVER is 6-1 in the last seven meetings between these two teams
- Colts are 5-1 ATS in their last six games played in October
Raiders vs. Colts Injury Reports
Raiders Injury Report
- Kolton Miller, OT - Questionable
- Decamerion Richardson, CB - Questionable
- Michael Mayer, TE - Questionable
- Eric Stokes, CB - Questionable
- Lonnie Johnson Jr., CB - IR-R
Colts Injury Report
- Alec Pierce, WR - Questionable
- Kenny Moore II, CB - Questionable
- Matt Goncalves, G - Questionable
- Tyler Goodson, RB - Questionable
- Jaylon Jones, CB - IR
Raiders vs. Colts Key Player to Watch
- Ashton Jeanty, RB - Las Vegas Raiders
Ashton Jeanty finally had the breakout game we were waiting for, going for 138 yards on the ground and a touchdown, averaging 6.6 yards per carry. If the Raiders want to get back in the mix in the AFC, they need Jeanty to have more performances like that.
Raiders vs. Colts Prediction and Pick
The Las Vegas Raiders are certainly not a playoff team, but aren't as bad as the betting market is treating them. They're 19th in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at 0.0, and their defense has shown flashes of great play.
The Colts' offense has been fantastic this season, but they showed last week that they have a turnover issue, and Daniel Jones had moments where he looked like the quarterback of old, including a game-sealing interception.
With the spread set at a full seven points, I'll take the points with Las Vegas.
Pick: Raiders +7 (-115) via BetMGM
