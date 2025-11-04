Rams vs. 49ers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 10
The Los Angeles Rams take their three-game winning streak to San Francisco for a matchup against the 49ers in Week 10.
The Rams have taken down the Ravens, Jaguars, and Saints in recent weeks, but it’ll be a tough test this week in San Francisco. The 49ers have battled through injuries this season to a 6-3 record, including 2-1 at home.
Can the Rams cover as road favorites in San Francisco?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 10.
Rams vs. 49ers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Rams -3.5 (-110)
- 49ers +3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Rams: -198
- 49ers: +164
Total
- 49.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Rams vs. 49ers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 9
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Venue: Levi’s Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Rams record: 6-2
- 49ers record: 6-3
Rams vs. 49ers Betting Trends
- The Rams are 6-2 against the spread this season.
- The 49ers are 5-4 against the spread this season.
- The UNDER is 4-3-1 in the Rams' games this season.
- The OVER is 5–3-1 in the 49ers' games this season.
- The Rams are 3-1 against the spread on the road this season.
- The 49ers are 1-2 against the spread at home this season.
Rams vs. 49ers Injury Reports
Rams Injury Report
- Puka Nacua – questionable
- Darious Williams – questionable
49ers Injury Report
- Brock Purdy – questionable
- Ricky Pearsall – questionable
- Bryce Huff – questionable
- Jake Brendel – questionable
- Mykell Williams – out
- Brandon Aiyuk – out
Rams vs. 49ers Key Player to Watch
Christian McCaffrey, Running Back, San Francisco 49ers
Christian McCaffrey has essentially been the 49ers’ offense this season. He’s played in all nine games, racking up 596 rushing yards and 626 receiving. That’s over a third of San Francisco’s 3,292 offensive yards as a team.
McCaffrey also has four of San Francisco’s five rushing touchdowns, and four scores through the air as well.
It should be a good matchup on Sunday as the Rams allow just under 100 rushing yards per game and are in the top 10 with 302.9 total yards per contest.
McCaffrey is one of the few constants in the 49ers’ offense this season, and he’s always worth keeping an eye on.
Rams vs. 49ers Prediction and Pick
The 49ers took down the Rams in Los Angeles back on October 2, coming away with a 26-23 overtime win against their rivals. I’m expecting another close game, likely within three points.
The Rams may be 3-1 on the road, but none of those wins were particularly impressive. They came against Tennessee, Baltimore without Lamar Jackson, and Jacksonville. Their lone road loss was in Philadelphia, falling by a final score of 33-26.
The 49ers should be able to keep it close at home if not win outright on Sunday afternoon.
Pick: 49ers +3.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
