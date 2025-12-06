Rams vs. Cardinals Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 14 (Bet on Trey McBride)
The Los Angeles Rams are looking to bounce back against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 14 after losing as double-digit favorites to the Panthers in Week 13.
You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to break down my top three player props for this NFC West showdown. Let's dive into them.
Rams vs. Cardinals Best NFL Prop Bets
- Matthew Stafford to Throw an Interception (+126)
- Jacoby Brissett Longest Completion UNDER 34.5 Yards (-114)
- Trey McBride Anytime Touchdown (+120)
Matthew Stafford to Throw an Interception (+126)
Despite his MVP-caliber season, Matthew Stafford has the sixth-highest bad throw percentage, with 18.7% of his throws being considered "bad". He has only thrown four interceptions so far this season, but if he continues to make poor throws, interceptions are going to start to rack up in a hurry. I love this bet at plus-money.
Jacoby Brissett Longest Completion UNDER 34.5 Yards (-114)
The Rams have done a great job of keeping the ball in front of them this season. They have only allowed 31 passes of 20+ yards and just two passing plays of 40+ yards, which is the second-lowest amount amongst all defenses. I'd be surprised if Jacoby Brissett is able to complete a long shot against them.
Trey McBride Anytime Touchdown (+120)
Trey McBride leads the Cardinals in targets (118), receptions (88), receiving yards (879), and touchdowns. I'm surprised we're able to bet on him to find the end zone at +120, considering he already has eight touchdown receptions this season. Let's bet on him to score his ninth on Sunday.
