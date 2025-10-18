Rams vs. Jaguars Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL London Game in Week 7
An exciting offensive matchup takes place in London on Sunday, as Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams take on Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Both of these teams are 4-2 in the 2025 season, and there are a bunch of intriguing playmakers in this matchup from Davante Adams and Kyren Williams to Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Etienne.
Jacksonville is coming off a rough offensive showing (12 points in a loss to Seattle) but can it bounce back across the pond?
There are some intriguing offensive players to bet on in this game, and with Puka Nacua (ankle) banged up, there may be some value on the Rams side in Week 7.
Here’s a breakdown of each player I’m eyeing to find the end zone in this overseas matchup.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Rams vs. Jaguars
- Davante Adams Anytime TD (-125)
- Tyler Higbee Anytime TD (+280)
- Travis Etienne Anytime TD (+105)
Davante Adams Anytime TD (-125)
Davante Adams is coming off a down game in Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens, but he could be in line for a massive target share with Puka Nacua dealing with an ankle injury.
Adams has been targeted 12 times in the red zone this season – tied for the most in the NFL – yet he’s only come down with two of them (both for scores) in 2025. For comparison, Amon-Ra St. Brown has 10 catches and six scores on his 12 red zone targets this season.
So, I expect some positive regression for Adams against a Jags defense that has allowed 10 touchdowns through the air in 2025 and was torched by Jaxon Smith-Njigba in Week 6. The Jaguars also have picked off 10 passes, but they are a feast or famine secondary in 2025.
This is a great matchup for Adams, who has been targeted 55 times in six games.
Tyler Higbee Anytime TD (+280)
I’m buying Los Angeles tight end Tyler Higbee in Week 7, as he’s seen his role increase on offense in recent weeks, culminating with his first touchdown catch in Week 6.
Higbee has seen nine targets over the last two weeks, catching six of those passes for 65 yards and a score.
Jacksonville has struggled a bit defending tight ends this season, allowing 31 receptions for 337 yards and a pair of scores. Similar to the Adams pick, I’m looking for Rams pass catchers that could see bigger roles with Nacua banged up.
Higbee checks that box, and he was a red zone target on his score in Week 6.
Travis Etienne Anytime TD (+105)
The Rams have allowed just two rushing scores in six games this season, but they do rank just 15th in the NFL in EPA/Rush.
I don’t mind taking a shot on Jacksonville running back Travis Etienne in this matchup, as he’s scored three times in six games while handling a pretty sizable workload in 2025.
The former first-round pick has at least 15 touches in every game, and he found the end zone in Weeks 2 through 4 before failing to do so in the last two games.
This could be a bounce-back spot for Etienne, who is playing 60.4 percent of the Jags’ offensive snaps in the 2025 season. The Rams have a solid run defense, but I trust Jacksonville’s ground game a little more than I do Trevor Lawrence given his up-and-down showings through the air in 2025.
