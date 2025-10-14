Rams vs. Jaguars Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 7
The NFL's International Series continues in Week 7 when the Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday.
Heading into the season, you would have had the Rams penciled in as significant favorites in this interconference duel, but the Jaguars have gotten off to a strong 4-2 start, which includes an upset win against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Sunday morning's affair as both teams seek a fifth win.
Rams vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Rams -3 (-106)
- Jaguars +3 (-115)
Moneyline
- Rams -159
- Jaguars +130
Total
- OVER 45 (-109)
- UNDER 45 (-112)
Rams vs. Jaguars How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 19
- Game Time: 9:30 am ET
- Venue: Wembley Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NFL Network
- Rams Record: 4-2
- Jaguars Record: 4-2
Rams vs. Jaguars Betting Trends
- Rams are 11-3 ATS in their last 14 games
- rams are 6-0 ATS in their last six games vs. jaguars
- Rams are 8-1 ATS in their last nine games played away from home
- Rams are 7-0 ATS in their last seven games played vs. AFC opponents
- Jaguars are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games
- The OVER is 4-1 in the last five meetings between these two teams
- Jaguars are 2-18 ATS in their last 20 games played vs. NFC West opponents
Rams vs. Jaguars Injury Reports
Rams Injury Report
- Puke Nacua, WR - Questionable
- Tutu Atwell, WR - Questionable
- Blake Corum, RB - Questionable
- Omar Speights, LB - Questionable
- Colby Parkinson, TE - Questionable
Jaguars Injury Report
- Devin Lloyd, LB - Out
- Quinton Morris, TE - Out
- Robert Hainsey, C - Questionable
- Yasir Abdullah, LB - Questionable
- Brenton Strange, TE - IR
Rams vs Jaguars Key Player to Watch
- Matthew Stafford, QB - Los Angeles Rams
The Rams' quarterback has turned back the clock this season and has looked as good as ever, but he has a tough test ahead of him this week as he may be without two of his receivers in Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell, who are both on the injury report. That leaves Davante Adams as his only real effective target in the passing game. He's going to have to create some magic in London on Sunday.
Rams vs. Jaguars Prediction and Pick
Before you lay the points with the Rams in London, remember that Puka Nacua is listed as questionable for this week with an injury. If he can't go, this Rams offense is going to be significantly different than when he's on the field. The Rams' wide receiver is +550 to win Offensive Player of the Year, hauling in 28 more receptions than anyone else on the team. If the Rams try to lean on the run game to overcome Nacua's absence, they may struggle to do it against a Jaguars defense that ranks second in the NFL in opponent rush success rate.
The Jaguars' defense has been the strength of their team, ranking fifth in opponent EPA per play. The Rams' defense has also been strong, ranking fourth in that stat. In an international game between two top-five defenses per EPA and an injured offensive star, I'll bet the UNDER.
Pick: UNDER 45 (-112) via Caesars
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
