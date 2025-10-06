Rams vs. Ravens Opening Odds Suggest Lamar Jackson Will Miss Second Straight Game
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed his first game of the season in Week 5 against the Houston Texans, and Baltimore was promptly blown out by the Houston Texans.
The loss dropped the Ravens to 1-4 in the 2025 season, and they are in serious danger of missing the playoffs in a crowded AFC posteason picture.
Baltimore will take on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6 before a Week 7 bye, and it appears that Jackson will not play in that matchup either based on the latest odds. The Rams have opened as 7.5-point road favorites in Week 6, a line that suggests Baltimore will have to start Cooper Rush once again on Sunday.
According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, Jackson is not expected to play against the Rams ahead of the team's bye week.
This is a massive blow for Baltimore, as it could be facing a 1-5 start to the season and may need to win nearly all of its games after the bye to make the playoffs in the AFC.
Oddsmakers at DraftKings still have the Ravens favored to make the playoffs at -145 odds, but that is an implied probability of just 59.18 percnet, which is way down from where the team opened the 2025 season.
Since Jackson has become Baltimore's starting quarterback, the Ravens are just 4-10 in the 14 games that he's missed, including their brutal Week 5 loss to Houston. Rush has shown he can be a competent backup from his time in Dallas, but he did not play well in Week 5.
The veteran finished with just 179 passing yards and threw three picks in the loss to Houston. It's possible the Ravens consider Tyler Huntley, who spent time with the franchise earlier in his career, as a possible starter in Week 6.
Unless Jackson returns to practice and gives the Ravens hope that he can play in Week 6, this line likely will close with the Rams as major road favorites.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Register with DraftKings today and get $200 in bonus bets instantly if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.