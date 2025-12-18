Rams vs. Seahawks Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 16
The Seattle Seahawks host the Los Angeles Rams in a crucial NFC West matchup on Thursday Night Football.
Seattle has won four straight games since losing 21-19 in Los Angeles a month ago, while the Rams have won their last two games after faltering in Carolina.
The teams are tied atop the NFC West at 11-3, and this game could very well decide the division.
I’m going with a few longshot touchdown scorer picks here, so we just need to hit one to profit.
Here’s a full breakdown of each of the best anytime touchdown scorer props for this Week 16 matchup on Thursday Night Football.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Rams vs. Seahawks
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Colby Parkinson Anytime TD (+230)
- Blake Corum Anytime TD (+240)
- Cooper Kupp Anytime TD (+360)
Colby Parkinson Anytime TD (+230)
Colby Parkinson has emerged as one of the Rams’ red-zone threats in recent weeks. He has 17 red-zone targets on the season, behind only Davante Adams’ 32, but the tight end outpaced the wideout with three targets to two in each of the last two games.
Parkinson is coming off a two-touchdown game against the Lions for scores in back-to-back weeks. While he only has six touchdowns on the season, all of them have come in his last six games.
Seattle has allowed five tight ends to score this season, including Parkinson back in Week 11.
Blake Corum Anytime TD (+240)
Kyren Williams is still the feature back in LA, but Blake Corum has helped shoulder some of the load in recent weeks. He’s scored in three straight games, including two touchdowns two weeks ago against the Cardinals.
Williams and Corum each have a total of five red-zone targets (including touches) in the last two weeks, which is a far cry from the one-sided split earlier in the season.
With Williams at +110 to score and Corum at +240, I’ll take the longer shot in what seems like a coin flip between which back will be used in those key snaps.
Cooper Kupp Anytime TD (+360)
Cooper Kupp certainly isn’t what he once was during his days with the Rams, but that’s also why this price is at +360. And it doesn’t help that the wideout only has two touchdowns this season.
However, one of those touchdowns came two weeks ago in Atlanta, and he’s seen red-zone targets in three straight weeks. In fact, Kupp had two red-zone targets while Jaxon Smith–Njigba had none last week against the Colts.
I’ll take a stab at this +360 price for the Seahawks to look Kupp’s way against his former team.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Register with DraftKings today and get $200 in bonus bets instantly if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.