Rams vs. Titans Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 2
Two of the NFL’s least productive offenses will clash in a Week 2 matchup at Nissan Stadium on Sunday. The Los Angeles Rams will look to improve to 2-0 against the winless Tennessee Titans.
Tennessee is looking to reset and gain some steam after finishing as the league’s worst team last season while Los Angeles is hoping to remain a playoff contender after overcoming a ton of injuries to reach the postseason in its latest campaign.
Are you looking for the best betting angles ahead of kickoff? Here’s our preview for the matchup.
Rams vs. Titans Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Rams -6 (-108)
- Titans +6 (-112)
Moneyline
- Rams -245
- Titans +200
Total
- 41.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Rams vs. Titans How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, September 14
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Rams record: 1-0
- Titans record: 0-1
Packers vs. Vikings Betting Trends
- The UNDER is 4-1 in the Rams’ last five road regular-season games
- Rams have covered the spread in four of their last five regular-season games
- The UNDER is 4-1 in the Titans’ last five regular-season games
- The Titans have lost seven straight regular-season games
- The Titans have failed to cover in four of their last five regular-season games
Rams vs. Titans Injury Reports
Rams Injury Report
- N/A
Titans Injury Report
- Kalel Mullings, RB - Questionable
- L’Jarius Sneed, CB - Questionable
- Kevin Winston Jr., S - Doubtful
Rams vs. Titans Key Players to Watch
Los Angeles Rams
Puka Nacua: Nacua had a tremendous Week 1 performance. The star receiver amassed 10 catches for 130 yards and stands out as the Rams’ top offensive threat. Injuries slowed down his production in his second NFL season, but it’s clear that he’s ready to reassert himself as an elite weapon. He’s tied for first in receptions and ranks second in receiving yards ahead of Week 2.
Tennessee Titans
Cam Ward: The top pick from the 2025 NFL Draft struggled in his first game. He completed just 12 of his 28 passing attempts, failed to throw a touchdown and was sacked six times. Ward’s pass catchers dropped passes in key moments against the Denver Broncos, and that didn’t help him find his rhythm. The young quarterback will have a chance to improve upon his Week 1 blunders against a lesser defense in his first home game of the year.
Rams vs. Titans Prediction and Pick
The Rams and Titans combined to score 26 points in Week 1. The gamescript will certainly change in Week 2, but history suggests that this pairing won't produce a ton of touchdowns.
Los Angeles clearly has the more capable offense with Matthew Stafford under center, Kyren Williams in the backfield and Davante Adams playing alongside Nacua out wide. The Rams’ home performance was far from inspiring, though. Especially when they averaged just 19.3 points on the road last season.
Pick: Under 41.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
