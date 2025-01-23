Rangers Playoff Odds Provide Tremendous Betting Value
The New York Rangers have been one of the most baffling teams in the NHL this season. They entered the year as one of the Stanley Cup favorites but have continuously disappointed.
With that being said, there's been some glimmer of hope based on their recent play. They're now 6-1-3 in their last 10 games and have begun to climb back up the Eastern Conference rankings. I've seen enough from their recent games to believe now is the time to bet on them to make the playoffs with their odds still set at plus money.
Let's dive into this a bit deeper.
Will the Rangers Make the Playoffs?
- Yes +130
- No -155
The Rangers are still at +130 to make the playoffs, which would yield a potential profit of $130 for the $100 bettor. +130 odds is an implied probability of 43.48% but based on what I've seen from this team in recent weeks, I think there's a much higher chance of them pulling it off.
Firstly, the Rangers are just two points back from the Ottawa Senators, who currently hold the second of two wild-card spots, meaning New York's climb back into a postseason berth isn't as insurmountable as you think.
Secondly, they seem to have fixed some of the issues that plagued them early in the year, mainly their shooting percentage:
- Rangers Shooting% from Oct - Dec 31st: 9.34% (28th)
- Rangers Shooting% from Jan 1st - Jan 23rd: 11.75% (7th)
The Rangers have gone from being a bottom-five team in shooting percentage to seventh in that stat since the turn of the new year, which can make all the difference in the world when it comes to winning close games. Their star goaltender, Igor Shesterkin, has also stepped up his play. He had a save percentage of .906 from the start of the season until December 31st but has rocked a save percentage of .943 in his six starts so far in 2025.
It's not just the simple statistics they've improved in. Their expected goal differential per 60 minutes has improved from -0.29 in 2024 to +0.05.
The sample size in January is small, but there's enough there to convince me the Rangers are turning the ship around. If you agree with me on that point, now is the time to bet on New York to make the playoffs before the betting market catches on.
