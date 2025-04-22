Rangers vs. A’s Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 22
The Texas Rangers have a one-game lead for first in the AL West heading into a rivalry matchup with the A’s on Tuesday night.
The A’s are in last place in the division, but they are just two games under .500. They have struggled at home (2-7), but I think the A’s could be worth a look in the betting market based on the pitching matchup for this game.
Patrick Corbin gets the ball for the third time this season for Texas against Osvaldo Bido, who has been one of the A’s best pitchers in 2025.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this AL West clash.
Rangers vs. A’s Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Rangers +1.5 (-175)
- A’s -1.5 (+145)
Moneyline
- Rangers: +110
- A’s: -130
Total
- 10.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Rangers vs. A’s Probable Pitchers
- Rangers: Patrick Corbin (1-0, 3.86 ERA)
- A’s: Osvaldo Bido (2-1, 2.61 ERA)
Rangers vs. A’s How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, April 22
- Time: 10:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Sutter Health Park
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network
- Rangers record: 13-9
- A’s record: 10-12
Rangers vs. A’s Best MLB Prop Bets
A’s Best MLB Prop Bet
- Osvaldo Bido OVER 15.5 Outs Recorded (+105)
A little plus-money prop in this matchup?
I’m buying Bido, who is coming off his longest outing of the season (5.2 innings) in his last start. The Rangers are just 26th in MLB in OPS, so I wouldn’t be shocked if Bido is able to make quick work of them in the early innings, which should help him clear five innings for the second time this season.
One one side, Bido has cleared this line once in just four starts, but he’s also recorded at least 15 outs in every game, giving him a pretty solid floor. He’s also thrown over 80 pitches in every game, so the A’s shouldn’t have too quick of a hook with the 29-year-old.
Rangers vs. A’s Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in our MLB Best bets column at SI Betting – Walk-Off Wagers – why the A’s are worth a look in the early innings tonight:
Betting on the A’s is not for the faint of heart, but I like this pitching matchup early for them with Osvaldo Bido on the mound (2.61 ERA) against lefty Patrick Corbin.
Texas picked up Corbin before the start of the season, but he’s been one of the worst pitchers in baseball in recent seasons, posting ERA numbers of 5.62, 5.20, 6.31 and 5.82 over his last four seasons. He’s off to a decent start this season, but his FIP is still all the way up at 4.10.
Meanwhile, Bido has led the A’s to a 3-1 record in his four starts, allowing two or fewer earned runs in every outing. While the A’s bullpen is suspect, I do think they’ll be in the lead when Bido exits this matchup.
So, I’ll lay the juice in the first five innings on Tuesday.
Pick: A’s First Five Innings Moneyline (-160 at DraftKings)
