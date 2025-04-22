Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Padres-Tigers, Blue Jays-Astros, A’s-Rangers)
Major League Baseball returns with a loaded 15-games slate on Tuesday night, and there are three matchups that I’m targeting for today’s edition of SI Bettig’s MLB Best Bets.
Starting with some interleague action, the San Diego Padres and Detroit Tigers have a pair of impressive starters on the mound that could lead to a low-scoring affair.
Then, in the American League, I’m looking to back Toronto Blue Jays starter Chris Bassitt, as he’s been one of the hottest arms in baseball to open the season.
Those are just two of the games I’m targeting for today’s picks, and two of the plays for today’s action are just in the first five innings. That’s right, we’re loving some starting pitchers!
Here’s a complete breakdown of my favorite MLB bets today.
MLB Best Bets for Tuesday, April 22
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- San Diego Padres-Detroit Tigers First 5 Innings UNDER 4.5 (-160)
- Toronto Blue Jays Moneyline (-108) vs. Houston Astros
- A’s First 5 Innings Moneyline (-160) vs. Texas Rangers
San Diego Padres-Detroit Tigers First 5 Innings UNDER 4.5 (-160)
Detroit Tigers starter Jack Flaherty and San Diego Padres righty Nick Pivetta are both pitching well this season, and the total for this game (full game) is set at just 7.5.
So, I love getting the UNDER 4.5 runs in this matchup at a decent price since both starters will likely still be on the mound.
Flaherty has thrived in his return to Detroit, posting a 2.53 ERA across four starts, striking out 25 batters in 21.2 innings of work. Not only that, but he’s allowed three or fewer runs in every outing, keeping him in a good position to have this game UNDER four runs on his side when he exits.
As for Pivetta, he enters Tuesday’s start with a 1.57 ERA and 2.16 Fielding Independent Pitching, allowing zero, three, zero and one run across his four outings.
These offenses are No. 10 and No. 11 in MLB in runs scored this season, but I think these veterans can keep things in check early on.
Toronto Blue Jays Moneyline (-108) vs. Houston Astros
The Blue Jays have a massive advantage in the pitching department on Tuesday night even though they are set as road underdogs against the Houston Astros.
Toronto was shut out on Monday (7-0) to open this series, but it should be able to bounce back with Bassitt on the mound. The veteran right-hander has a 0.77 ERA and 1.02 FIP this season, allowing just two runs in 23.1 innings of work.
Toronto is just 2-2 in his starts, but it’s been because of a lack of run support. That should not be an issue on Tuesday, as the Jays are facing Ronel Blanco (6.48 ERA), who has allowed at least two earned runs in every start this season.
Houston is 2-2 in Blanco’s starts, but it scored nine and 14 runs in the wins. I don’t see that happening against Bassitt on Tuesday.
A’s First 5 Innings Moneyline (-160) vs. Texas Rangers
Betting on the A’s is not for the faint of heart, but I like this pitching matchup early for them with Osvaldo Bido on the mound (2.61 ERA) against lefty Patrick Corbin.
Texas picked up Corbin before the start of the season, but he’s been one of the worst pitchers in baseball in recent seasons, posting ERA numbers of 5.62, 5.20, 6.31 and 5.82 over his last four seasons. He’s off to a decent start this season, but his FIP is still all the way up at 4.10.
Meanwhile, Bido has led the A’s to a 3-1 record in his four starts, allowing two or fewer earned runs in every outing. While the A’s bullpen is suspect, I do think they’ll be in the lead when Bido exits this matchup.
So, I’ll lay the juice in the first five innings on Tuesday.
