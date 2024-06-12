Rangers vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Pick and Probable Pitchers for Wednesday, June 12
Wednesday's MLB action will wrap up with a late-night interleague showdown between the Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Dodgers, starting at 10:10 pm et.
The Dodgers won the first game of the three-game set, annihilating the Rangers by the final score of 15-2. Los Angeles is now 6-4 in its last 10 games and have extended its lead in the NL West by 7.5 games.
Are we in for another blowout tonight? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Rangers vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line, and Total
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Rangers +1.5 (-126)
- Dodgers -1.5 (+105)
Moneyline
- Rangers +154
- Dodgers -184
Total
- 8.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Rangers vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- Texas: Starting Pitcher Yet to Be Announced
- Los Angeles: Walker Buehler (1-3, 4.82 ERA)
Rangers vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, June 12
- Time: 10:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to watch (TV): BSSW
- Rangers record: 31-35
- Dodgers record: 42-26
Rangers vs. Dodgers Key Players to Watch
Texas Rangers
Corey Seager: If the Rangers want to win this game, they need to find ways to score runs. They may be able to do that against Walker Buehler, who's giving up 2.3 home runs per nine innings this season. Corey Seager, who is tied for the team lead in home runs with 13, has a chance to make a difference tonight.
Los Angeles Dodgers
Walker Buehler: The Dodgers' starting pitcher needs to find a way to step up. he's allowed three earned runs in five of his six starts this season and the Dodgers have lost three of those games. He continuously puts his team behind the 8 ball so getting off to a hot start tonight is key.
Rangers vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
The defending World Series champions are a disaster right now. Their bullpen has been one of the worst in the Majors this season, ranking 27th in bullpen ERA at 4.80. Their offense has started to match their bullpens abysmal performance over the past month.
The Rangers' OPS sits at .635 over the last 30 days, which ranks 26th in Major League Baseball over that time frame. Now, they're matched up against a Dodgers team that's third in OPS over that same time frame.
No matter who the Rangers start tonight, the Dodgers are in prime position to win in another blowout tonight.
Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (+105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
