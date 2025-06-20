Rangers vs. Pirates Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, June 20
Jacob deGrom has found his Cy Young form in the 2025 season, and he’s led the Texas Rangers to a 9-5 record in his 14 starts in the 2025 season.
Texas has struggled on offense, ranking in the bottom 10 in MLB in several key statistical categories, but it’s facing arguably the worst offense in MLB in the Pittsburgh Pirates, who are well below .500 on the season.
Pittsburgh has Mike Burrows (4.24 ERA) on the mound on Friday with a chance to get this weekend series off to a strong start.
Oddsmakers have the Rangers heavily favored on the road with deGrom on the bump, but can we trust Texas to earn a road win?
Let’s examine the odds, my favorite prop bet and more for this interleague clash on Friday night.
Rangers vs. Pirates Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Rangers -1.5 (-106)
- Pirates +1.5 (-114)
Moneyline
- Rangers: -187
- Pirates: +152
Total
- 7.5 (Over -109/Under -111)
Rangers vs. Pirates Probable Pitchers
- Texas: Jacob deGrom (6-2, 2.19 ERA)
- Pittsburgh: Mike Burrows (1-1, 4.24 ERA)
Rangers vs. Pirates How to Watch
- Date: Friday, June 20
- Time: 6:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: PNC Park
- How to Watch (TV): SportsNet PT, CW33
- Rangers record: 36-39
- Pirates record: 30-46
Rangers vs. Pirates Best MLB Prop Bets
Rangers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Jacob deGrom UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (+110)
This season, deGrom has given up just 58 hits in 82.1 innings of work, allowing four or fewer hits in eight of his 14 starts.
The number I want to focus on is deGrom’s chase rate (90th percentile in MLB), as he’s getting batters to swing out of the zone quite often. That’s led to him allowing five or fewer hits in 12 of his 14 outings.
Against a Pirates team that is 26th in hits and 28th in batting average this season, deGrom should limit the baserunners on Friday night.
Rangers vs. Pirates Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best MLB bets column why the Rangers should win with deGrom on the mound:
The Texas Rangers and Pittsburgh Pirates have been two of the worst offenses in MLB this season, but I think this pitching matchup is too lopsided to back Pittsburgh to win at home.
Jacob deGrom is on the mound for Rangers, and he’s been lights out in the 2025 season, posting a 2.19 ERA in 14 starts. Since mid-April, deGrom has not allowed more than two earned runs in a single start, posting a 1.73 ERA over his last 11 outings.
Since the Pirates are dead last in runs scored and 29th in OPS, I have very little confidence in them scoring against the former Cy Young award winner.
Meanwhile, the Rangers aren’t much better (26th in runs scored, 28th in OPS) on offense, but they should be able to get to Mike Burrows on Friday.
Burrows enters this start with a 4.24 ERA for the Pirates, and he ranks in just the 35th percentile in MLB in expected batting average against. I’ll back deGrom and the Rangers to get the win on Friday evening.
Pick: Rangers Moneyline (-187 at DraftKings)
