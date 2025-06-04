Rangers vs. Rays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 4
Game 2 of the Texas Rangers-Tampa Bay Rays series is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. EST, and a pair of struggling young starters will be on the mound.
Kumar Rocket (8.10 ERA) will make his first start for Texas since April 23, and he did not fare well in his first five outings of the 2025 campaign. The Rays will counter with Shane Baz, who has a 4-3 record but also holds a 4.92 ERA.
Tampa Bay is second in the AL East after Tuesday’s 5-1 win, while the Rangers dropped to three games under .500 in 2025. Texas’ offense ranks in the bottom 10 in MLB in several key categories, but can it get on track against Baz?
Let’s break down the odds, players to bet on in the prop market, and my prediction for Wednesday’s contest.
Rangers vs. Rays Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Rangers +1.5 (-192)
- Rays -1.5 (+160)
Moneyline
- Rangers: +110
- Rays: -130
Total
- 8.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Rangers vs. Rays Probable Pitchers
- Texas: Kumar Rocker (1-3, 8.10 ERA)
- Tampa Bay: Shane Baz (4-3, 4.92 ERA)
Rangers vs. Rays How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, June 4
- Time: 7:35 p.m. EST
- Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- How to Watch (TV): FDSSUN, RSN
- Rangers record: 29-32
- Rays record: 31-29
Rangers vs. Rays Best MLB Prop Bets
Rays Best MLB Prop Bet
- Junior Caminero to Hit a Home Run (+425)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Junior Caminero is poised to stay hot on Wednesday:
Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero is red hot right now.
The 21-year-old has five home runs in his last six games, posting a ridiculous .417/.462/1.167 slash line. He’s homered eight times in the last 28 days, pushing his season total to 14 for Tampa Bay.
On Wednesday, Caminero has a great matchup against the Texas Rangers and youngster Kumar Rocker, who is making his first start since April 23.
This season, Rocker has a 8.10 ERA in five starts, allowing 30 hits and three home runs in those outings. He’s an easy fade candidate in his first start back.
Caminero has actually been a better hitter against right-handed pitching as well, posting a .280 batting average with 10 of his 14 homers in 2025.
Rangers vs. Rays Prediction and Pick
This should be a high-scoring affair, as both of these starting pitchers have some ugly underlying metrics to go with their suspect ERAs this season.
Kumar Rocker Advanced Stats
- Expected ERA: 5.91 (5th percentile)
- Pitching Run Value: -5 (14th percentile)
- Expected BA Against: .317 (2nd percentile)
- Barrel Percentage: 12.3% (11th percentile)
- Hard-Hit Percentage: 50.7% (3rd percentile)
Shane Baz Advanced Stats
- Expected ERA: 4.47 (29th percentile)
- Pitching Run Value: -7 (8th percentile)
- Expected BA Against: .264 (31st percentile)
- Barrel Percentage: 12.4% (10th percentile)
- Hard-Hit Percentage: 44.1% (27th percentile)
Even though the Texas offense ranks in the bottom five in MLB in OPS, I’m expecting both offenses to tee off early against these starters.
Rocker has given up three or more runs in four of his five starts, while Baz has allowed three or more runs in six different outings this season.
While the Rays are 7-4 in Baz’s outings – and likely will win this game given Rocker’s struggles – I think the OVER is the safer play on Wednesday.
Pick: OVER 8.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.