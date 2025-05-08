Rangers vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, May 8
The Texas Rangers and Boston Red Sox wrap up a three-game set on Thursday afternoon with Brayan Bello on the mound for Boston for the fourth time this season.
He’ll take on a Rangers lineup that has struggled in 2025 – ranking 27th in OPS – despite having several impressive hitters such as Wyatt Langford and Corey Seager.
The Rangers are countering with Jack Leiter on the bump, and the former top prospect is looking to build on a 2-1 record through four starts this season.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this AL battle.
Rangers vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Rangers +1.5 (-155)
- Red Sox -1.5 (+130)
Moneyline
- Rangers: +130
- Red Sox: -155
Total
- 9 (Over -115/Under -105)
Rangers vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers
- Texas: Jack Leiter (2-1, 4.58 ERA)
- Boston: Brayan Bello (2-0, 2.55 ERA)
Rangers vs. Red Sox How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, May 8
- Time: 1:35 p.m. EST
- Venue: Fenway Park
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network, NESN, RSN
- Rangers record: 18-19
- Red Sox record: 19-19
Rangers vs. Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bets
Rangers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Corey Seager to Hit a Home Run (+475)
Earlier today, I shared my favorite prop bet for this game in SI Betting's best home run picks – Daily Dinger:
Texas Rangers star shortstop Corey Seager only has four homers in the 2025 season, but he’s hitting a solid .281 heading into Thursday’s afternoon matchup with the Boston Red Sox.
Seager and the Rangers are facing Brayan Bello, who has a 2.55 ERA this season, but his FIP is north of 5.00. On top of that, Bello has given up three homers in three starts.
That sets up well for Seager, who has thrived against Bello in his career. He’s 4-for-11 against the Red Sox righty and has also worked a walk. While Seager has never taken Bello deep, I love how well he’s fared against him in his career.
This prop is worth a look with Seager sitting at nearly 5/1 odds.
Rangers vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick
These teams split the first two meetings in this series, but I lean with Boston to pick up a win at home on Thursday against a Texas team that is just 6-11 on the road in 2025.
The Red Sox have the better starter in this matchup, as Bello has given up three or fewer earned runs in each of his starts this season, posting a 2.55 ERA. As a result, the Sox are a perfect 3-0 in his outings.
Leiter, on the other hand, allowed six runs in 4.1 innings in his last start against the Seattle Mariners and has failed to get through more than five innings in a single outing this season.
That’s an issue, since the Rangers bullpen is average at best, posting a 4.04 ERA in the 2025 campaign.
Boston has a top-10 OPS and the Rangers are in the bottom 10 in that statistic, making it hard to trust the lesser offense and the lesser pitcher this afternoon.
Pick: Red Sox Moneyline (-155 at DraftKings)
