Rangers vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 7
The Texas Rangers got the better of the Boston Red Sox in the first game of their three-game set on Tuesday night, beating them by a final score of 6-1.
The Rangers are now a .500 baseball team at 18-18 while the Red Sox have fallen to one game below .500 at 18-19. Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for tonight's game.
Rangers vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Rangers +1.5 (-192)
- Red Sox -1.5 (+158)
Moneyline
- Rangers +110
- Red Sox -130
Total
- 9.5 (Over +100/Under -122)
Rangers vs. Red Sox How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, May 7
- Game Time: 6:45 PM EST
- Venue: Fenway Park
- How to Watch (TV): Rangers Sports Network, NESN, Victory+
- Rangers Record: 18-18
- Red Sox Record: 18-19
Rangers vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers
- Texas: Tyler Mahle, RHP (3-1, 1.19 ERA)
- Boston: Tanner Houck, RHP (0-2, 6.38 ERA)
Rangers vs. Red Sox Best Prop Bet
- Corey Seager OVER 1.5 Hits (+180) via BetMGM
In today's edition of "Painting Corners," I broke down why I'm betting on Corey Seager to record at least two hits tonight:
Corey Seager of the Texas Rangers has been fantastic this season. He's batting .286, the best mark since he joined the Rangers in 2022. He has also recorded 2+ hits in nine games already this season and tonight he faces Tanner Houck, who has a WHIP of 1.473 this season while allowing 10.3 hits per nine innings. At almost 2-1 odds, I think this is a great bet on Seager to once again have a multi-hit performance.
Rangers vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick
The Rangers have the clear advantage in the starting pitchers matchup tonight. The Red Sox are rolling with Tanner Houck, who has an 0-2 record and a 6.38 ERA. He'll face Tyler Mahle of the Rangers, who has a 3-1 record an a 1.19 ERA.
The Red Sox have the offensive advantage, ranking ninth in OPS, but the Rangers' bats may be starting to heat up a bit. They have a .242 batting average over the past week but if they can start to gain some power with their bets, they're going to string together a number of wins.
The matchup between starting pitchers alone is enough to justify an underdog bet on the Rangers.
Pick: Rangers +110
