SI

Rangers vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 7

Iain MacMillan

The Rangers are road underdogs against the Red Sox on Wednesday night.
The Rangers are road underdogs against the Red Sox on Wednesday night. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas Rangers got the better of the Boston Red Sox in the first game of their three-game set on Tuesday night, beating them by a final score of 6-1.

The Rangers are now a .500 baseball team at 18-18 while the Red Sox have fallen to one game below .500 at 18-19. Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for tonight's game.

Rangers vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run Line

  • Rangers +1.5 (-192)
  • Red Sox -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline

  • Rangers +110
  • Red Sox -130

Total

  • 9.5 (Over +100/Under -122)

Rangers vs. Red Sox How to Watch

  • Date: Wednesday, May 7
  • Game Time: 6:45 PM EST
  • Venue: Fenway Park
  • How to Watch (TV): Rangers Sports Network, NESN, Victory+
  • Rangers Record: 18-18
  • Red Sox Record: 18-19

Rangers vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers

  • Texas: Tyler Mahle, RHP (3-1, 1.19 ERA)
  • Boston: Tanner Houck, RHP (0-2, 6.38 ERA)

Rangers vs. Red Sox Best Prop Bet

In today's edition of "Painting Corners," I broke down why I'm betting on Corey Seager to record at least two hits tonight:

Corey Seager of the Texas Rangers has been fantastic this season. He's batting .286, the best mark since he joined the Rangers in 2022. He has also recorded 2+ hits in nine games already this season and tonight he faces Tanner Houck, who has a WHIP of 1.473 this season while allowing 10.3 hits per nine innings. At almost 2-1 odds, I think this is a great bet on Seager to once again have a multi-hit performance.

Rangers vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick

The Rangers have the clear advantage in the starting pitchers matchup tonight. The Red Sox are rolling with Tanner Houck, who has an 0-2 record and a 6.38 ERA. He'll face Tyler Mahle of the Rangers, who has a 3-1 record an a 1.19 ERA.

The Red Sox have the offensive advantage, ranking ninth in OPS, but the Rangers' bats may be starting to heat up a bit. They have a .242 batting average over the past week but if they can start to gain some power with their bets, they're going to string together a number of wins.

The matchup between starting pitchers alone is enough to justify an underdog bet on the Rangers.

Pick: Rangers +110

Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $250 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

Published
Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

Home/Betting