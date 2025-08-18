Rangers vs. Royals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, Aug. 18
The Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers still have some work to do to make the playoffs, but if they get hot in the final month of the season, they'll be in the mix. The Royals sit 4.0 games back from a wild-card berth, and the Rangers sit 5.5 games back.
The two teams will face each other in a four-game series to start the week, and if either team is able to go 3-1 or 4-0 in this series, they'll be firmly back in the playoff hunt.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for Monday night's series opener.
Rangers vs. Royals Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Rangers +1.5 (-184)
- Royals -1.5 (+152)
Moneyline
- Rangers +108
- Royals -126
Total
- Over 9 (-122)
- Under 9 (+100)
Rangers vs. Royals Probable Pitchers
- Texas: Jack Leiter, RHP (7-6, 3.94 ERA)
- Kansas City: Michael Wacha, RHP (7-9, 3.35 ERA)
Rangers vs. Royals How to Watch
- Date: Monday, August 18
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City, Rangers Sports Network, Victory+
- Rangers Record: 62-63
- Royals Record: 63-61
Rangers vs. Royals Best MLB Prop Bet
- Jack Leiter UNDER 3.5 Strikeouts (+110) via Caesars
Since the All-Star Break, the Kansas City Royals have been one of the best teams in the Majors when it comes to not striking out. In that time frame, they've struck out on just 17.8% of their plate appearances, which is the third-best mark amongst all teams. Jack Leiter gets the start for the Rangers tonight, and he has failed to reach 4+ strikeouts in two straight starts.
Rangers vs. Royals Prediction and Pick
The Royals are coming into this game off a three-game sweep of the Chicago White Sox, and I'm going to bet on them to keep their momentum going tonight against the Rangers. The Royals enter this series ranking sixth in the Majors in wRC+ since the All-Star Break, while the Rangers come in at 23rd in that stat in that time frame.
That gives the Royals a significant offensive advantage. On top of that, Michael Wacha has been great of late. He hasn't allowed more than two runs in six straight starts, sporting a 2.70 ERA dating back to the start of July.
All of that adds up to the Royals being a strong play tonight.
Pick: Royals -126 via FanDuel
