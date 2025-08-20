SI

Rangers vs. Royals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 20

Sean Treppedi

Vinnie Pasquantino has come alive during the Royals home stand with eye-popping numbers.
Vinnie Pasquantino has come alive during the Royals home stand with eye-popping numbers. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Royals made it five straight wins Tuesday night with a 5-2 victory over Texas, powered by Vinnie Pasquantino’s early homer and Bobby Witt Jr.’s milestone 100th career blast in the eighth. 

Kansas City improved to 7-1 on its homestand and looks like a legitimate Wild Card threat as August winds down. 

The Rangers have dropped nine of their last 11 games and continue to look like a shell of last year’s club, struggling to generate momentum on either side of the ball.

On the hill, Kansas City sends Noah Cameron (7-5, 2.47 ERA) to the mound, a pitcher who has delivered six wins in his last seven starts and owns a 2.81 ERA at home. 

The Rangers counter with Kumar Rocker (4-5, 5.74 ERA), who is still working to prove himself at the big-league level. 

Rangers vs. Royals Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run Line

  • Rangers -1.5 (-210)
  • Royals +1.5 (+172)

Moneyline

  • Rangers (+108)
  • Royals (-126)

Total

  • Over 8.5 (-105)
  • Under 8.5 (-115)

Rangers vs. Royals How to Watch

  • Date: Wednesday, August 20, 2025
  • Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Kauffman Stadium 
  • How to Watch (TV): FDSN Kansas City, Rangers Sports Network
  • Rangers Record: 62-65
  • Royals Record: 65-61

Rangers vs. Royals Probable Pitchers

  • Rangers: Kumar Rocker (4-5, 5.74 ERA)
  • Royals: Noah Cameron (7-5, 2.47 ERA)

Rangers vs. Royals Prop Bet

Pasquantino has homered twice in the past five games and he’s available at +480? Yes, please. He owns a .458 slugging percentage, and facing a rookie arm like Rocker in a tough road spot creates enough upside. His max exit velocity ranks within Statcast’s top 8% while Rocker drags his feet to the mound with a 91.2 mph average — good for the bottom 8%. Rocker’s expected contact numbers are icy blue across the board while Pasquantino has blasted 201 wRC+ and a .286/.318/.810 slash line amid the 7-1 homestand.

Rangers vs. Royals Prediction and Pick

Rocker’s call-up provides intrigue, but he faces a Royals lineup that’s heating up in August, hitting .259 as a team with the top of their lineup producing reliably. Cameron will face him having dominated at Kauffman Stadium with a .214 opponents’ average in home innings. Rangers’ bats remain stagnant, hitting just .233 this year, the fifth-worst mark in baseball and having sunk to No. 25 overall in wRC+ (90).

I don’t see how a rookie pitcher who’s been hit hard for a bottom 6% rate (47.5) and sports a .507 xSLG can be the difference maker in a road matchup between two teams trending in completely opposite paths. 

Pick: Royals (-126 at FanDuel)

Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $300 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel Promo Code today.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Sean Treppedi
SEAN TREPPEDI

Sean is a writer for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has written and edited sports betting and sports news editorial for the New York Post, Newsweek, Action Network, Philadelphia Inquirer, Chicago Tribune, and Athlon Sports. Sean lives in the New York City area and primarily focuses on pinpointing market value across the NFL, MLB, NHL, and college football.

Home/Betting