Rangers vs. Twins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 10
The Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers open up a three-game set on Tuesday, June 10 with Tyler Mahle on the mound for the Rangers.
Texas is four games under .500 entering this matchup, and it has been one of the worst offenses in MLB. The Rangers have also struggled mightily on the road, going 11-20 straight up.
Minnesota is in second place in the AL Central, but it sits seven games back of the Detroit Tigers in the division.
Can Minnesota – which has yet to announce a starter for tonight – pick up another win at home?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction on Tuesday.
Rangers vs. Twins Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Rangers +1.5 (-194)
- Twins -1.5(+158)
Moneyline
- Rangers: +104
- Twins: -126
Total
- 8.5 (Over -119/Under -102)
Rangers vs. Twins Probable Pitchers
- Texas: Tyler Mahle (5-3, 2.02 ERA)
- Minnesota: TBA
Rangers vs. Twins How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 10
- Time: 7:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Field
- How to Watch (TV): MNNT, RSN
- Rangers record: 31-35
- Twins record: 35-30
Rangers vs. Twins Best MLB Prop Bets
Rangers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Tyler Mahle OVER 1.5 Walks Allowed (-155)
The Twins have not been great at drawing walks in the 2025 season – they rank 22nd in MLB – but this is a solid matchup against Mahle, who has walked at least two batters in four straight starts.
The Rangers righty has 26 walks in 13 starts, clearing this prop eight times. He’s averaging 3.3 walks per nine innings, which is right in line with his numbers from the 2022 season – the last time he made more than 10 starts in a campaign.
Rangers vs. Twins Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I gave a pick for this game in SI Betting’s MLB best bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – explaining why the UNDER is a great bet with Mahle on the mound:
The Twins have yet to announce a starter for Tuesday’s matchup, but that doesn’t mean that we can’t place a wager on this contest.
Texas Rangers righty Tyler Mahle is on the mound on Tuesday, and he has just one start (his last outing) where he’s given up more than three earned runs in 2025. Overall, Mahle has a 2.02 ERA and a 3.72 expected ERA, leading the Rangers to 12 games where they’ve combined for eight or fewer runs out of his 13 starts.
So, I’m expecting yet another UNDER on Tuesday.
The Rangers are far and away the best UNDER team in Major League Baseball, going 45-20-1 in the 2025 season. The Twins aren’t too far behind, going 35-26-4 to the UNDER.
Plus, Texas ranks 29th in batting average, 30th in OPS and 28th in runs scored this season. With Mahle on the mound, this game should be a low-scoring one on Tuesday.
Pick: UNDER 8.5 (-102 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.