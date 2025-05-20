Rangers vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 20
Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees took two of their three games against the New York Mets over the weekend, and they are now favored to open their series with the Texas Rangers with a win on Tuesday night.
Will Warren (4.61 ERA) gets the ball for the Yankees on Tuesday against lefty Patrick Corbin (3.35 ERA), who is having his best season in quite some time after getting rocked as a member of the Washington Nationals in each of the last four seasons.
Texas has won seven of its last 10 games, but it remains in third in the AL West heading into this matchup. On the other hand, the Yankees are in first place in the AL East and have the best run differential in baseball.
Can they pick up a win as home favorites tonight?
Let’s break down the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Tuesday’s series opener.
Rangers vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Rangers +1.5 (-125)
- Yankees -1.5 (+105)
Moneyline
- Rangers: +164
- Yankees: -198
Total
- 9 (Over -105/Under -115)
Rangers vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers
- Texas: Patrick Corbin (3-2, 3.35 ERA)
- New York: Will Warren (2-2, 4.61 ERA)
Rangers vs. Yankees How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, May 20
- Time: 7:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): YES, RSN
- Rangers record: 25-23
- Yankees record: 27-19
Rangers vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bets
Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet
- Aaron Judge to Hit a Home Run (+200)
Who doesn’t love a little home run prop for the best player in the American League? I shared why Judge is a great look in this market on Tuesday against Patrick Corbin in today’s Daily Dinger column:
This season, Judge has already hit a whopping 15 home runs, and the Yankees star is hitting a ridiculous .401 with a 1.242 OPS.
But, what if I told you that his numbers against lefties are even better?
That’s right, against southpaws Judge is hitting .464 with a 1.214 slugging percentage and a crazy 1.809 OPS. He’s already hit six home runs against left-handed pitching in just 28 at bats. So, that’s an average of one homer for under every five at bats.
On Tuesday, Judge is taking on Texas’ Corbin, who has given up six long balls in seven starts and has allowed a homer to Judge in just 10 appearances against each other. While Corbin has actually pitched pretty well this season, he’s been a pitcher to fade in recent seasons, allowing 25 or more home runs in each of his last four completed campaigns.
Given how well Judge has fared against lefties, he’s worth a look in this prop on Tuesday night.
Rangers vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets today column – Walk-Off Wagers – why the UNDER may be worth a look in this matchup:
The New York Yankees have been one of the best offenses in baseball this season, ranking second in OPS, third in runs scored and second in home runs heading into Tuesday’s series opener with the Texas Rangers.
However, I’m eyeing the UNDER with this total all the way up at nine – even in a questionable pitching matchup.
So far this season, the Rangers have been the best UNDER team in Major League Baseball, going 32-15-1 to the UNDER in 48 games. Texas’ offense has really struggled this season, ranking 26th in batting average, OPS and runs scored.
Meanwhile, it has the fourth-best team ERA in the league. That’s a perfect recipe for a lot of low-scoring games.
Texas has lefty Patrick Corbin on the mound on Tuesday, and while he’s struggled in recent seasons, Corbin has been solid in 2025. He’s posted a 3.35 ERA, although he does rank in just the 37th percentile in expected ERA.
Still, the Rangers have combined for fewer than nine runs in four of his seven starts. The Yankees are starting Will Warren – their No. 5 starter – but he’s strung together three solid starts in May, posting a 3.18 ERA while striking out 24 batters in 17.0 innings of work.
Warren has allowed three or fewer earned runs in seven of his nine outings.
Plus, both of these teams have solid bullpens. Texas has posted a 3.91 bullpen ERA while the Yankees are a top-10 unit in the league at 3.37.
Given the Rangers’ struggles on offense, I think this total is a touch too high on Tuesday night.
Pick: UNDER 9 (-115 at DraftKings)
