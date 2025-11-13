Raptors vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Nov. 13
The Toronto Raptors have won five of their last six games, including a road NBA Cup win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, heading into Thursday's matchup in Cleveland.
This is the second meeting between these teams this season, and the Cavs came up short, scoring just 101 points, in the NBA Cup clash between these squads back on Oct. 31.
Toronto has moved over .500, knocking off the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night, and it’ll look to keep the momentum going against a Cavs team that is coming off a win against the Miami Heat on Wednesday.
Cleveland lost on Monday, but it bounced back with a short-handed roster on Wednesday. It sat Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley for rest on Wednesday while Darius Garland (toe) also missed the matchup. That sets up at least Mitchell and Mobley to play on Thursday, as the Cavs seemingly wanted a stronger squad against the Raptors.
As a result, oddsmakers have Cleveland favored at home in this matchup, but can it win and cover this time around?
Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Thursday night’s Eastern Conference clash.
Raptors vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Raptors +7.5 (-110)
- Cavs -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Raptors: +235
- Cavs: -290
Total
- 240.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Raptors vs. Cavaliers How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Nov. 13
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rocket Arena
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Raptors record: 6-5
- Cavs record: 8-4
Raptors vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports
Raptors Injury Report
- Ochai Agbaji – questionable
- Collin Murray-Boyles – questionable
- Chucky Hepburn – out
- A.J. Lawson – out
- Jonathan Mogbo – out
- Alijah Martin – out
- Sandro Mamukelashvili – questionable
Cavs Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Raptors vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bets
Cavs Best NBA Prop Bet
- Donovan Mitchell OVER 27.5 Points (-107)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best NBA props column why Mitchell is a great bet at home against Toronto:
This season, Mitchell has scored 28 or more points in seven of his 10 appearances and is averaging over 30 points per game.
The Cavs star missed the team's NBA Cup loss to the Raptors earlier this season, but he should have a big game on Thursday with Garland (toe) potentially out for this game after he aggravated his surgically repaired toe on Monday against Miami.
Mitchell is averaging 20.4 shots per game this season, and he leads the NBA with 4.2 made 3-pointers per night. Toronto has been an average defense this season, ranking 16th in defensive rating and 15th in opponent points per game.
I think Mitchell thrives on Thursday after getting a day off on Wednesday. After resting against Toronto earlier this season, he returned to score 37 points in his next game.
Raptors vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick
Toronto’s win over the Cavs earlier this season came with Mitchell out of the lineup, but I’m buying them to cover the spread with Darius Garland (toe) up in the air on Thursday.
Cleveland is just 1-4 against the spread at home this season, and while it’s 8-4 overall, it has a net rating of +5.2, which isn’t much better than the Raptors at +2.8. Toronto is 3-4 against the spread on the road, but it has an average scoring margin of +2.1 points in those games.
The Raptors have played much better after a 1-4 start, winning five of their last six games, including matchups with the Cavs, Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks.
I’m not sold on the Raptors pulling off an upset here, but 7.5 points is a lot for a team that ranks in the top half of the league in net rating and is 10th in offensive rating.
With Cleveland playing the second night of a back-to-back, I expect this game to be within two possessions on Thursday.
Pick: Raptors +7.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
