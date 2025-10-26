Raptors vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Oct. 26
The Dallas Mavericks are in search of their first win of the 2025-26 season on Sunday when they take on the Toronto Raptors and Scottie Barnes.
Toronto knocked off the Atlanta Hawks in a 20-point road win on Wednesday night, but it dropped its last game to Milwaukee on Friday.
Still, Toronto looks like a potential playoff team in the East, and oddsmakers have set it as a 1.5-point underdog against the winless Mavs. Without Kyrie Irving, Dallas has struggled on offense, failing to score 100 points in its opener against San Antonio before losing to the Washington Wizards on Friday.
Cooper Flagg is getting a crash course at running the point, but it hasn’t translated into wins for the Mavs.
Here’s a breakdown of this game, including the latest odds and my prediction on Sunday.
Raptors vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Raptors +1.5 (-122)
- Mavericks -1.5 (+102)
Moneyline
- Raptors: -108
- Mavericks: -112
Total
- 231.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Raptors vs. Mavericks How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 26
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- How to Watch (TV): TSN, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Raptors record: 1-1
- Mavs record: 0-2
Raptors vs. Mavericks Injury Reports
Raptors Injury Report
- Collin Murray-Boyles – questionable
Mavs Injury Report
- Kyrie Irving – out
- Dante Exum – out
- Brandon Williams – out
- Daniel Gafford – doubtful
Raptors vs. Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bets
Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Immanuel Quickley OVER 25.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-118)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m backing IQ against Dallas:
Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley is off to a strong start in the 2025-26 season, averaging 16.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 8.0 assists in 33.0 minutes per game.
Injuries derailed Quickley’s 2024-25 season, but he showed in the 2023-24 season he could stuff the stat sheet for Toronto, averaging 18.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game across 38 contests.
I think this line is too low for him against a Dallas Mavericks team that is 0-2 in the 2025-26 season and ranks 19th in defensive rating. Quickley has put up 25 and 34 PRA in his two games, averaging 9.0 rebound chances and 9.5 potential assists per game.
He’s a great bet at this line, especially if he can push 20 points again on Sunday. IQ has at least 12 shot attempts in each game this season and has already taken 14 free throws, including 10 in his last game.
Raptors vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick
Toronto is 1-1 to start the 2025-26 season, beating the Atlanta Hawks by 20 before losing to Milwaukee in its second game of the season.
I’m buying the Raptors this season, especially against the Mavericks, who are 0-2 in the 2025-26 season with losses to Washington and a blowout loss to San Antonio.
Dallas doesn’t have a point guard right now, and it’s attempting to mold rookie Cooper Flagg into that spot at the moment. I’m not sold on Dallas as a favorite in this game, especially since it has the worst net rating in the league through two games.
I love moving the Raptors in a teaser – which I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – as it protects against a two-possession win by Dallas.
Still, Toronto is a great bet as a small dog on Sunday.
Toronto lost by six to the Bucks, but it has scored 116 or more points in both games this season, giving it a pretty high floor to keep pace on Sunday.
Pick: Raptors +1.5 (-122 at DraftKings)
