Raptors vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, April 11
The Dallas Mavericks have clinched a play-in tournament spot thanks to the poor play of the Phoenix Suns, and they have a chance to add to their win total on Friday night against the Toronto Raptors.
Toronto picked up its 30th win of the 2024-25 season on Wednesday, but it has not been trying to win games by sitting rotation players or playing them limited minutes for the last several weeks.
They are set as road dogs in this matchup, as Dallas looks to build on what has been some improved play since Anthony Davis returned to action.
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Friday night’s matchup.
Raptors vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Raptors +11.5 (-110)
- Mavs -11.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Raptors: +440
- Mavs: -720
Total
- 224.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Raptors vs. Mavericks How to Watch
- Date: Friday, April 11
- Time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- How to Watch (TV): TSN, FanDuel Sports Network Southwest
- Raptors record: 30-50
- Mavs record: 38-42
Raptors vs. Mavericks Injury Reports
Raptors Injury Report
- RJ Barrett – out
- Ulrich Chomche – out
- Gradey Dick – out
- Immanuel Quickley – out
- Brandon Ingram – out
- Jakob Poeltl – out
- Jared Rhoden – questionable
- Ja’Kobe Walter – out
Mavs Injury Report
- Anthony Davis – probable
- Spencer Dinwiddie – questionable
- Kessler Edwards – out
- Dante Exum – questionable
- Jaden Hardy – questionable
- Kyrie Irving – out
- Kai Jones – out
- Olivier Maxence-Prosper – out
- Klay Thompson – questionable
Raptors vs. Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bets
Note: These props suggestions were written before odds were released and are based on past player performance.
Dallas Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Naji Marshall OVER Points
Marshall has been a pleasant addition for the Mavs this season, averaging 13.4 points per game while shooting 51.2 percent from the field.
Since the start of March, he’s been even better, averaging 18.9 points per game in his last 20 games. While Marshall’s role was expected to take a hit with Anthony Davis back, the veteran forward has still scored 22 or more points in two of his last three games. He’s a sneaky prop target in this one.
Raptors vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick
Toronto has almost won too much at this point in the season, putting it out of range of the top odds in the lottery.
The Raptors have sat rotation players and played starters limited minutes for several weeks now, and I don’t think that’ll get it done against a Dallas team that is gearing up for a play-in tournament run.
Dallas has hung tough with a few contending teams – like the Los Angeles Lakers – as of late, and with Davis back it is far and away the better team in this matchup. Plus, Toronto has struggled on the road, winning just 12 of its 39 games in the 2024-25 season.
Pick: Mavs -11.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.