Raptors vs. Nets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Nov. 11
The Toronto Raptors are back to .500 in the 2025-26 season after a slow start, and they’re looking to add to that on Tuesday against the lowly Brooklyn Nets.
Brooklyn is just 1-9 in the 2025-26 season, and it was blown out in embarrassing fashion against the New York Knicks on Sunday.
With Cam Thomas (hamstring) out of the lineup, the Nets have even less room for error in a season where they’re expected to be one of the worst teams in the NBA.
Toronto is looking to make a leap into the playoffs in the Eastern Conference, and it had won four games in a row before a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night.
Can Scottie Barnes and company bounce back as road favorites on Tuesday?
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this divisional battle on Nov. 11.
Raptors vs. Nets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Raptors -9.5 (-118)
- Nets +9.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Raptors: -440
- Nets: +340
Total
- 233.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Raptors vs. Nets How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 11
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to Watch (TV): TSN, YES Network
- Raptors record: 5-5
- Nets record: 1-9
Raptors vs. Nets Injury Reports
Raptors Injury Report
- Checky Hepburn – out
- A.J. Lawson – out
- Alijah Martin – out
- Sandro Mamukelashvili – questionable
Nets Injury Report
- Cam Thomas – out
- Nolan Traore – out
- Haywood Highsmith – out
- Day’Ron Sharpe – questionable
Raptors vs. Nets Best NBA Prop Bets
Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Immanuel Quickley OVER 9.5 Rebounds and Assists (-138)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Quickley is worth a look against Brooklyn:
Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley has gotten off to a slow start shooting the ball, hitting just 40.5 percent of his shots from the field.
However, he’s stuffed the stat sheet in other ways, averaging 4.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. He’s picked up at least 10 rebounds and assists in eight of his 10 games, and he has a great matchup on Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets.
Brooklyn is dead last in the NBA in defensive rating and opponent assists per game, setting up Quickley in a good spot to rack up dimes in this matchup. This season, IQ is averaging 8.2 rebound chances and 10.0 potential assists per game, giving him a pretty solid floor when it comes to this prop.
Raptors vs. Nets Prediction and Pick
Brooklyn is just 1-9 straight up and 3-6-1 against the spread this season, as it was blown out by the Knicks on Sunday.
I’m backing the Raptors to cover the spread in this game, as they’ve won four of their last five games and are 5-5 against the number this season. While Brooklyn is dead last in defensive rating and net rating, the Raptors have snuck up to 13th in net rating and 12th in offensive rating so far in the 2025-26 campaign.
Toronto is 2-2 against the spread when favored, and the Nets are posting an average scoring margin of -15.5 points per game this season.
While there are still some weird-fitting pieces on Toronto’s roster, it is much more talented than this Brooklyn team that doesn’t have Cam Thomas in the lineup.
I’ll lay the points with the Raps as they look to get over .500.
Pick: Raptors -9.5 (-118 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.