Raptors vs. Nets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, April 6
The Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets are both eliminated from playoff contention entering the final week of the NBA’s regular season, which only means one thing:
The tank is on.
Both the Raptors and Nets have taken some tanking measures over the last several weeks, and I’ll share just how bad the effort is tonight with the latest injury reports (and my pick for this game).
Several players are sitting on both sides, although the Raptors are a few games up on the Nets in the standings and unlikely to fall behind them by the end of the regular season. There are also some interesting futures at play here. Brooklyn has already cleared its season-long win total, but the Raptors need two more wins to do so.
Will they get it done? Oddsmakers have the Raptors favored on the road in this contest.
Raptors vs. Nets Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Raptors -3 (-112)
- Nets +3 (-108)
Moneyline
- Raptors: -162
- Nets: +138
Total
- 214.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Raptors vs. Nets How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, April 6
- Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to Watch (TV): YES Network, TSN
- Raptors record: 28-50
- Nets record: 25-52
Raptors vs. Nets Injury Reports
Raptors Injury Report
- Scottie Barnes – questionable
- Immanuel Quickley – out
- Ulrich Chomche – out
- Brandon Ingram – out
- Grady Dick – out
- Jakob Poeltl – out
Nets Injury Report
- Noah Clowney – out
- Nic Claxton – out
- Cam Thomas – out
- Cameron Johnson – out
- D’Angelo Russell – out
- Day’Ron Sharpe – out
- De’Anthony Melton – out
Raptors vs. Nets Best NBA Prop Bets
Toronto Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Scottie Barnes UNDER 15.5 Points (-105)
There aren’t many props to even consider in this game, but with Barnes listed as questionable and already playing limited minutes as it is, I’m fading him on Sunday.
Barnes has scored less than 16 points in five of his last six games, and he’s averaging just 15.8 points in 28.3 minutes per game across 16 contests since the start of March. I can’t back him in this market if Toronto continues to limit his minutes tonight.
Raptors vs. Nets Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the UNDER is a great bet in this clash between tanking teams:
The Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets are in a full-blown tank off on Sunday, and that could lead to a low-scoring affair.
Here’s a list of key rotation players that aren’t suiting up in this matchup:
- D’Angelo Russell (BKN)
- Nic Claxton (BKN)
- Cam Thomas (BKN)
- Cameron Johnson (BKN)
- Noah Clowney (BKN)
- Day’Ron Sharpe (BKN)
- Brandon Ingram (TOR)
- Immanuel Quickley (TOR)
- Jakob Poeltl (TOR)
- Gradey Dick (TOR)
Oh, and Scottie Barnes is questionable.
Over the last 10 games for these two teams, Brooklyn ranks dead last in the NBA in offensive rating while the Raptors are 28th. They are in the same spot when it comes to effective field goal percentage as well.
Oddsmakers have the Raptors favored in this one, and it’s likely because they have the No. 6 defense in the league over their last 10 games. That also should help the UNDER, as two bad offenses and one above average defense is a great recipe for a slugfest.
Both of these teams have hit the UNDER more often than the OVER this season, with the Nets posting a 43-34 record to the UNDER in 77 games.
Pick: UNDER 214.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
