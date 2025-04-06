Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Tyrese Haliburton, Knicks-Suns, Warriors-Rockets)
Sunday’s NBA action marks the second-to-last Sunday of the regular season, and NBA fans and bettors are getting treated to a loaded 11-game slate.
There are a ton of important games for Western Conference playoff seeding (feels like you can say this every night now), including the Los Angeles Lakers playing the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Golden State Warriors taking on the Houston Rockets and the Denver Nuggets facing the Indiana Pacers.
As the season winds down, I’d truly love to complete the regular season in plus territory, and it’s certainly possible with just days of regular-season action to go.
Here’s how I’m betting on the NBA on Sunday in this edition of Peter’s Points.
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024-25 season record: 208-194-4 (+1.74 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1218-1139-26 (+39.83 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included).
NBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Tyrese Haliburton OVER 10.5 Assists (-125) – 0.5 unit
- Toronto Raptors-Brooklyn Nets UNDER 214.5 (-110) – 0.5 unit
- New York Knicks-Golden State Warriors Moneyline Parlay (-122) – 0.5 unit
Tyrese Haliburton OVER 10.5 Assists (-125) – 0.5 unit
I’m buying Indiana Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton against the Denver Nuggets, as Denver ranks 28th in the NBA in opponent assists per game (29.0).
This season, Haliburton is averaging 9.2 assists per game, but he’s picked up 11 or more dimes in 11 of his 18 games since the All-Star break, averaging 11.2 dimes per game over that stretch.
On top of that, Haliburton is averaging 17.1 potential assists per game over his last 15 contests, nearly two potential assists more than his season average. The Pacers guard also had 15 dimes in his lone meeting with the Nuggets in the 2024-25 season.
Toronto Raptors-Brooklyn Nets UNDER 214.5 (-110) – 0.5 unit
The Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets are in a full-blown tank off on Sunday, and that could lead to a low-scoring affair.
Here’s a list of key rotation players that aren’t suiting up in this matchup:
- D’Angelo Russell (BKN)
- Nic Claxton (BKN)
- Cam Thomas (BKN)
- Cameron Johnson (BKN)
- Noah Clowney (BKN)
- Day’Ron Sharpe (BKN)
- Brandon Ingram (TOR)
- Immanuel Quickley (TOR)
- Jakob Poeltl (TOR)
- Gradey Dick (TOR)
Oh, and Scottie Barnes is questionable.
Over the last 10 games for these two teams, Brooklyn ranks dead last in the NBA in offensive rating while the Raptors are 28th. They are in the same spot when it comes to effective field goal percentage as well.
Oddsmakers have the Raptors favored in this one, and it’s likely because they have the No. 6 defense in the league over their last 10 games. That also should help the UNDER, as two bad offenses and one above average defense is a great recipe for a slugfest.
Both of these teams have hit the UNDER more often than the OVER this season, with the Nets posting a 43-34 record to the UNDER in 77 games.
New York Knicks-Golden State Warriors Moneyline Parlay (-122) – 0.5 unit
A little two-team moneyline parlay to close Sunday’s action? Why not!
New York Knicks
The New York Knicks are coming off a huge win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, and they’re getting Jalen Brunson back in the lineup from an ankle injury on Sunday against the Phoenix Suns.
New York has struggled on the second night of back-to-backs this season, but the Suns are terrible as road underdogs (7-14 against the spread) and won’t have Kevin Durant (ankle) once again on Sunday.
Phoenix is just 2-13 straight up when Durant sits this season, and it has the No. 24 net rating in the NBA over its last 10 games.
With Brunson back in action for the Knicks – even if he’s limited – New York should be able to roll against a Suns team that has seen its play-in tournament hopes dwindle day by day in the Western Conference.
Golden State Warriors
Through 25 games with Jimmy Butler in the lineup, the Golden State Warriors are an insane 21-4.
That’s moved them to just one game out of the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference heading into tonight’s matchup with the Houston Rockets.
Houston has been solid as a road underdog (9-6-1 against the spread), but we’ve seen the Rockets struggle against some contending teams – like the Los Angeles Lakers. Houston is also coming off a huge win against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and this could be a letdown spot on Sunday.
Golden State is one of the better home teams in the league, 24-14 straight up, and it’s 3-1 against Houston in the 2024-25 season, including 1-0 since adding Butler to the roster.
I’ll back the Warriors to take this game since they have much more on the line than the Rockets, who have the inside track to the No. 2 seed out West.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
