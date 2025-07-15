Raptors vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Players to Watch for NBA Summer League
The Denver Nuggets have yet to win a game in the Las Vegas Summer League, and they’re set as massive underdogs on Tuesday night against the Toronto Raptors and lottery pick Collin Murray-Boyles.
Toronto has a loaded roster that features Murray-Boyles, Ja’Kobe Walter, Alijah Martin, Ulrich Chomche, Jamison Battle, Jamal Shead, AJ Lawson, Colin Castleton, and Jonathan Mogbo.
All of those players were either picked in the 2025 NBA Draft or have some sort of NBA experience. That’s tough to compete with, especially for a Denver team that did not have a first-round selection in the 2025 NBA Draft.
The Nuggets also don’t have 2024 first-round pick DaRon Holmes II, as he is still recovering from the ruptured Achilles he suffered last summer.
Oddsmakers have set the Raptors as nine-point favorites in this game, but can they cover?
Here’s a look at the latest odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Summer League clash.
Raptors vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Raptors -9 (-110)
- Nuggets +9 (-110)
Moneyline
- Raptors: -500
- Nuggets: +380
Total
- 181 (Over -110/Under -110)
Raptors vs. Nuggets How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 15
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Cox Pavilion
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN+
- Raptors record: 2-0
- Nuggets record: 0-2
Raptors vs. Nuggets Key Players to Watch
Toronto Raptors
- Collin Murray-Boyles
A lottery pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Murray-Boyles has appeared in just one game this summer, putting up eight points, seven rebounds, one assist, three steals, one block, and five turnovers.
It’ll be interesting to see how Murray-Boyles fits into Toronto's plans in the 2025-26 season, especially since the team needs shooting, and he’s not a knockdown 3-point shooter. Still, the versatility of the former South Carolina forward is something to watch on Tuesday night.
Denver Nuggets
- Hunter Tyson
Tyson is averaging 12.5 points and 9.0 rebounds per game this summer, but he’s struggled with his efficiency, shooting just 32.1 percent from the field.
The Nuggets need a young player or two to develop into a rotation piece down the line, and Tyson could be in the mix to do so. However, he’ll need to shoot the ball better for him to truly fit on the Denver roster in the 2025-26 season.
Raptors vs. Nuggets Prediction and Pick
Note: Before betting on NBA Summer League, it’s important to know that rotations are fluid and predicting player performance is volatile. As an avid NBA bettor, I suggest only placing small wagers for fun on these games since they are often hard to predict.
Usually, I wouldn’t want to lay this many points in a Summer League game with any team, but the Raptors have a full rotation of players with NBA experience, making them tough to fade against this Denver team that lacks any top-line NBA talent – especially if Tyson is struggling with his shooting.
The Nuggets have losses by one and 11 points, but Toronto had one of the best wins of Summer League, beating the Chicago Bulls 116-72 in its first game.
So, we know there is a ceiling with this Raptors team that is way higher than Denver’s, especially if Toronto wants to play all of its recent draft picks in this game.
I will lay out the points with Denver clearly looking to test out some training camp and potentially two-way guys more than actual roster players this summer.
Pick: Raptors -9 (-110 at DraftKings)
