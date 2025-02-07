Raptors vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Feb. 7
The Toronto Raptors made one of the more interesting transactions at this season’s trade deadline, adding former New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram in a deal that sent Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk and draft capital back to the Pelicans.
Even though the Raptors are well out of the play-in tournament in the East, they appear to be excited about a core of Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, Scottie Barnes and Ingram.
On Friday, the Raptors are road underdogs against the best team in the West – the Oklahoma City Thunder – who are expected to get Chet Holmgren back in the lineup for the first time since Nov. 10.
Toronto has won just four games on the road this season, so the Thunder may be able to pick up yet another against the spread win as a home favorite.
Before betting on this game, let’s take a look at the odds, player props to consider and my latest analysis for Friday’s matchup.
Raptors vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Raptors +18.5 (-108)
- Thunder -18.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Raptors: +1000
- Thunder: -1800
Total
- 233.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Raptors vs. Thunder How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Feb. 7
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Paycom Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Oklahoma, TSN
- Raptors record: 16-35
- Thunder record: 40-9
Raptors vs. Thunder Injury Reports
Raptors Injury Report
- RJ Barrett – out
- Bruce Brown – out (trade pending)
- Kelly Olynyk – out (trade pending)
- Ulrich Chomche – out
- AJ Lawson – out
- Jakob Poeltl – out
- Davion Mitchell – out (trade pending)
Thunder Injury Report
- Ousmane Dieng – out
- Nikola Topic – out
- Ajay Mitchell – out
- Cason Wallace – out
Raptors vs. Thunder Best NBA Prop Bets
Toronto Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Immanuel Quickley UNDER 13.5 Points (-115)
Since returning from an injury, IQ has not played more than 20 minutes in his last three games, a sign that Toronto is trying to ease him back into action. He's failed to clear 13.5 points in two of those games, and now he has to take on the No. 1 defense in the NBA.
This is a tough matchup with Lu Dort and Alex Caruso likely spending time on the Raptors guard on Friday. I'll fade Quickley if his minutes remain down tonight.
Oklahoma City Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 31.5 Points (-120)
Keep betting the OVER on SGA's points prop until further notice.
Over his last 16 games (since Jan. 1), the MVP favorite is averaging 36.0 points per game, clearing 31.5 points in 10 of those matchups. He should have no problem attacking a Toronto defense that is just 27th in the NBA in defensive rating.
Raptors vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick
Only the Los Angeles Clippers have covered the spread as a home favorite at a higher rate than the Oklahoma City Thunder, who enter this game at 17-7-1 against the spread when favored at Paycom Center.
That’s a great sign for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and company with Chet Holmgren back in the lineup on Friday.
Toronto is just 11-11 against the spread as a road underdog and 4-19 straight up on the road overall. The Raptors are also 28th in the NBA in road net rating. That’s going to be an issue against an OKC team that is No. 1 in net rating and No. 1 in defensive rating this season.
Plus, the Raptors are down multiple rotation players – including starters RJ Barrett and Jakob Poeltl – in this game.
I’ll gladly lay this major number with OKC on Friday night.
Pick: Thunder -18.5 (-112 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
