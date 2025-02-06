Raptors, Pelicans NBA Championship Odds Following Brandon Ingram-Bruce Brown Trade
The Toronto Raptors are making a surprising win-now move in the trade market, as they reportedly have agreed to a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans for Brandon Ingram.
Ingram heads to Toronto in the final season of his contract in exchange for Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, a first-round pick and a second-round pick.
NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that the first-round pick being sent to New Orleans is via the Indiana Pacers (from the Raptors' Pascal Siakam deal with Indiana).
Ingram has been a trade candidate all season long -- even though he's been banged up -- since he was in the final season of his contract. Since the Raptors are parting way with a first-round pick, they're likely aiming to re-sign Ingram and make him part of a core that features Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl.
Toronto appears to think that team could compete for a playoff spot in the future -- and potentially a play-in tournament spot this season. After losing to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, Toronto is just 16-35 this season but is just 5.5 games out of the final play-in tournament spot in the East.
As for New Orleans, this is a rebuilding move after it clearly did not intend to extend Ingram's expiring deal. The Pelicans have the second-worst record in the Western Conference and have dropped seven games in a row.
Here's a look at how this trade impacted the odds in the futures market at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Raptors Odds Stay Put After Brandon Ingram Trade
The Raptors are still just +100000 to win the NBA Finals this season -- tied for the worst in the NBA -- after acquiring Ingram.
The veteran forward has not played since Dec. 7 due to an ankle injury, so it's unclear how much he'll actually be able to help Toronto this season. The Raptors currently don't have play-in tournament or playoff odds since they played on Wednesday night. It's possible that those will improve once the dust settles from Wednesday's action.
This trade is more a move for the future, as Toronto now has Ingram's bird rights and is likely the favorite to sign him in free agency this coming offseason. For a franchise that isn't a premier free-agent destination, this is one of the ways that Toronto can get creative to improve for the future.
Pelicans Odds Remain at Bottom of NBA After Brandon Ingram Trade
As expected, this trade hasn't impacted the Pelicans' odds to win the title. New Orleans is still +100000 to win it all -- tied for the worst odds in the NBA.
The Pelicans shed some salarly here, as Brown is a free agent at the end of the campaign. Olynyk is under contract for the 2025-26 season, but he actually may help the Pelicans after they traded away Daniel Theis on Wednesday.
Adding Olynyk gives New Orleans another option in the frontcourt other than rookie Yves Missi.
If anything, this trade improves the Pelicans' chances of landing the No. 1 overall pick, as they have a better chance of finishing with one of the three-worst records in the NBA.
