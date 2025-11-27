Is Rashee Rice Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Chiefs vs. Cowboys)
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was limited in practice ahead of the team's Thanksgiving game against the Dallas Cowboys after he suffered a hamstring injury late in the team's win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12.
Rice was seen moving well at practice earlier in the week, and he's officially off the injury report for this matchup.
Since returning from a six-game suspension, Rice has been awesome for the Chiefs, catching 34 passes for 394 yards and three scores in just five games. Kansas City's passing offense has thrived when Rice is able to get space in the middle of the field, and it'll look to do that again on Thursday against a shaky Dallas pass defense.
Bettors should feel comfortable betting on Rice in this matchup, but my favorite prop bet for the Kansas City passing game is on quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Best Chiefs Prop Bet vs. Cowboys
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Patrick Mahomes OVER 267.5 Passing Yards (-112)
This is a great matchup for Mahomes and the Kansas City passing game, as Dallas’ defense has been extremely vulnerable through the air all season long.
The Cowboys rank:
- 29th in passing yards allowed
- 25th in completions allowed
- 26th in opponent completion percentage
- 28th in EPA/Pass
- 31st in passing touchdowns allowed
So, Mahomes should look to the air early and often, especially since the Dallas run defense has looked much better since trading for Quinnen Williams at the deadline.
Mahomes has thrown for 2,977 yards in 11 games this season, clearing 267.5 passing yards in four of his last five games and six games overall. Mahomes has just two games this season (both without Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice) where he did not throw for at least 250 yards.
I think he could have a huge game on Thanksgiving, especially if the Dallas offense keeps up enough to turn this into a shootout.
