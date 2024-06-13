Ravens 2024 Win Total Projection (Regression Expected for Baltimore)
The Baltimore Ravens were the best team in the NFL in the regular season last year, clinching the No. 1 seed ahead of the playoffs before eventually falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship.
Now they head into the 2024 campaign trying to repeat last year's regular season success. Can they pull it off?
If their projected win total for this season is any campaign, they may struggle to re-gain that highly sought after top seed and the BYE week that comes along with it. Let's take a look.
Ravens Win Total for 2024 NFL Season
- OVER 10.5 (-135)
- UNDER 10.5 (+115)
Despite going 13-4 in the 2023 regular season, the Ravens' win total set at 10.5 for the 2024 campaign. The good news is the odds for the OVER are set at -135, meaning there's a 57.45% chance they win at least 11 games. The bad news is the Chiefs have a win total of 11.5, meaning sportsbooks think they have a better chance of claiming the No. 1 seed.
The Ravens signed one of the biggest free agents of the offseason, running back Derrick Henry, in hopes that he'll add an extra flair to their offense. They also used their top draft pick to bolster their secondary, selecting Nate Wiggins, the cornerback from Clemson.
Despite still boasting one of the best rosters in the NFL, the most significant factor working against Baltimore in 2024 is its strength of schedule. Based on their opponent's projected win total, the Ravens have the fourth most difficult schedule in the NFL. Meanwhile, the Chiefs have the 12th easiest and their AFC North rival, the Cincinnati Bengals, have the sixth easiest.
There's no denying the Ravens will be a playoff team this upcoming season, but a difficult schedule and a loaded AFC is going to make it difficult for them to lock up the No. 1 seed in back-to-back years.
