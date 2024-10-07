Ravens Gaining Ground on Chiefs for Best Super Bowl Odds in AFC Through 5 Weeks
The Baltimore Ravens are one of the hottest teams in the NFL right now, beating the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, and Cincinnati Bengals in three consecutive weeks to move into first in the AFC North despite a 0-2 start.
There was some luck involved on Sunday, as the Ravens overcame a double-digit deficit, and an overtime fumble (thanks to a botched field goal attempt by the Bengals) to win 38-35 in Week 5.
Still, a win is a win, and oddsmakers are buying the Ravens as a legitimate threat to the Kansas City Chiefs in the latest Super Bowl odds. Baltimore is now second in the odds after the San Francisco 49ers lost their third game of the season on Sunday.
At +750, Baltimore has seen its odds move drastically since Week 2, when it fell to +1400 after losing to the Las Vegas Raiders.
Latest Super Bowl Odds for 2024 NFL Season
- Kansas City Chiefs: +500
- Baltimore Ravens: +750
- San Francisco 49ers: +800
- Detroit Lions: +1000
- Minnesota Vikings: +1100
- Buffalo Bills: +1100
- Houston Texans: +1200
- Philadelphia Eagles: +1500
- Green Bay Packers: +2200
- Dallas Cowboys: +2200
There are only three teams with shorter than 10/1 odds to win the Super Bowl, and the Chiefs have yet to play their Week 5 matchup (on Monday night) as of this writing.
Still, Baltimore is firmly in the mix – where many expected it to be before the season – as a Super Bowl contender.
Chiefs Super Bowl Odds Fall Amidst Injury Issues
After climbing to as high as +400 and +450 to win the Super Bowl this season, the Chiefs have seen their odds take a step back to +500 with Rashee Rice and Isiah Pacheco both on injured reserve.
Both players are facing lengthy absences – and could potentially miss the rest of the season – which may limit Kansas City’s ceiling in the eyes of Vegas.
Still, the Chiefs have won back-to-back Super Bowls and have yet to lose a game in 2024. They’ll likely remain the favorite in this market regardless of what happens against the New Orleans Saints on Monday, but the Ravens are gaining some ground.
Ravens Super Bowl Odds Skyrocket During Three-Game Winning Streak
We’ve seen Baltimore’s Super Bowl odds nearly get slashed in half over the last three weeks.
The key for the Ravens has been the running game – they have a league-high 1,056 rushing yards on the season – and it’s allowed them to control games.
Through five weeks, the Ravens rank No. 1 in the NFL in yards per play, No. 2 in points scored and No. 1 in first downs. Their defense (26th in points allowed) will need to improve for them to truly be viewed as a threat to Kansas City, but Lamar Jackson and company are trending up after Week 5.
