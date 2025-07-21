Ravens to Win Super Bowl 60 is Best Bet of 2025 NFL Season
There's an almost unlimited number of different bets you can place on the upcoming NFL season, but at the end of the day, we all need to make a prediction for which team wins Super Bowl 60 in San Francisco.
Will the Philadelphia Eagles repeat as champions? Can the Kansas City Chiefs bounce back? Will the Buffalo Bills get over the hump?
In my opinion, it's the year of the Baltimore Ravens. At +700, they're my best bet to lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy at the end of the 2025-2026 season. Let's dive into why I think they're the best bet to make.
Ravens Super Bowl Odds
- +700 via Caesars Sportsbook
Bet Ravens to Win Super Bowl 60
The Eagles, Chiefs, Bills, and Ravens are in a tier of their own atop the odds list to win Super Bowl 60, and of that group, I think it's the Ravens who are the best bet to make.
Due to back-to-back seasons that ended in postseason disappointment, people are underrating just how good the Ravens were in 2024, and they have only improved heading into 2025.
From a bird's eye view, the Ravens led the NFL in one of my favorite statistics, Net Yards per Play, which simply takes the yards gained per play on offense and subtracts the yards given up per play on defense. Baltimore had a Net Yards per Play of +1.6 last season, which was 0.6 yards better than the next best team. That may not seem like much, but to put it into perspective, 0.6 yards per play is the same difference between the second-ranked team on that list and the seventh-ranked team on that list.
Even the eventual Super Bowl champion Eagles finished fourth in that metric at +0.9.
If you break things down further, the Ravens' offense led the NFL in EPA (expected points added) per play (0.199) and ranked second in success rate (49.4%). Defensively, they ranked 11th in opponent EPA per Play and third in opponent success rate.
By looking at their numbers, it's clear that it's the defensive side of the football that could be improved, and that's exactly what they did this offseason.
The Ravens used their first-round draft pick on Malaki Starks out of Georgia, the best safety in the draft, to bolster their secondary and play alongside Kyle Hamilton to hopefully form one of the best safety duos in the NFL. They continued to add to their secondary by signing Jaire Alexander and Chidobe Awuzie.
Offensively, they added a much-needed veteran presence in the receiver room by signing DeAndre Hopkins, who may be past his prime, but will be a reliable target for Jackson and will serve as a mentor for the likes of Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman.
The Ravens were arguably the best team in the NFL last regular season from a metrics standpoint, and have made significant moves to bolster their roster in the hope of overcoming the playoff disappointments they've suffered in seasons past. This year, I'm a Baltimore believer. It's time for the two-time NFL MVP to get a ring.
The best odds available on the Ravens winning the Super Bowl are +700, available at Caesars Sportsbook.
