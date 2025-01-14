Ravens vs. Bills Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Divisional Round
The best game in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs is the AFC showdown between the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills who many believe to be the best two teams the conference has to offer.
The two teams met in Baltimore in Week 4 which resulted in a dominant 35-10 win by the Ravens. Now, the teams will meet in Baltimore with a berth in the AFC Championship on the line. Will we see a similar result in the rematch or will the Bills get their revenge and set up another potential playoff game against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs?
Ravens vs. Bills Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Ravens -1.5 (-102)
- Bills +1.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Ravens -116
- Bills -102
Total
- OVER 51.5 (-110)
- UNDER 51.5 (-110)
Ravens vs. Bills How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, January 19
- Time: 6:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Highmark Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS/Paramount+
- Ravens record: 12-5
- Bills record: 13-4
Ravens vs. Bills Betting Trends
- Ravens are 5-0 ATS in their last five games
- The OVER is 13-5 in the Ravens' last 18 games
- Ravens are 4-1-1 ATS in their last six games vs. Bills
- The OVER is 8-2 in the Ravens' last 10 road games
- Ravens are 10-4-1 ATS in their last 15 games vs. AFC East opponents
- Bills are 9-4 ATS in their last 13 games
- The OVER is 7-3 in the Bills' last 10 games
- The UNDER is 6-1 in the last seven meetings between these two teams
- The Bills have won nine straight home games
- The UNDER is 12-2 in the Bills' last 14 games vs. AFC North opponents
Ravens vs. Bills Injury Reports
Ravens Injury Report
- Zay Flowers, WR - Questionable
- Deonte Harty, WR - IR-R
- Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB - IR
- Arthur Maulet, CB - IR
- Christian Matthew, CB - IR
Bills Injury Report
- Brandon Codrington, CB - Questionable
- Ray Davis, RB - Questionable
- Baylon Spector, LB - IR
- Travis Clayton, OT - IR
- Shane Buechele, QB - IR
Ravens vs. Bills Key Players to Watch
Baltimore Ravens
Derrick Henry: The last time these two teams played, Derrick Henry ran for 199 yards on 24 carries, his best performance of the regular season. His role is going to be even more important in frigid Buffalo temperatures on Sunday. If the Bills can't tackle him, this game could be over in a hurry.
Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen: With Lamar Jackson being named first-team All-Pro, Josh Allen is likely going to lose out on winning his first career NFL MVP award. With that being said, he'll have no issue passing that up if it means he wins his first career Super Bowl instead. He has been the heart and soul of this team all season and if he wants to advance to the AFC Championship, he needs to bring his "A" game on Sunday night.
Ravens vs. Bills Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to Super Bowl 59", I broke down why I'm backing the Ravens to get the job done:
I still believe the Baltimore Ravens are the best team in the NFL so I'm not going to sway away from them just yet. They lead the NFL in Net Yards per Play this season at +1.6, which is 0.6 better than the next-best team and +1.1 better than the Bills.
The difference in this game is going to come on the defensive side of the football. Since Week 10, the Ravens defense ranks third in opponent EPA per Play and second in opponent Success Rate. In the same time frame, the Bills defense ranks 32nd and 31st in those two respective stats, which should be extremely concerning for Buffalo fans.
A strong home-field advantage is the biggest thing working in favor of the Bills, but that's not enough to convince me to bet on the team with the far inferior defense.
Pick: Ravens -1.5 (-102)
More NFL Betting Articles
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!