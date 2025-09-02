Ravens vs. Bills Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 1
One of the best matchups of the entire NFL season will take place in the Week 1 edition of Sunday Night Football when Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens head to Buffalo to take on Josh Allen and the Bills.
Jackson and Allen were the top two MVP candidates last season, and both teams enter the 2025 campaign as the favorites to win Super Bowl 60. While there's still going to be a lot of football left to be played after Week 1, this opening week showdown could have an impact on home-field advantage at the end of the year.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Sunday night AFC showdown.
Ravens vs. Bills Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Ravens +1.5 (-122)
- Bills -1.5 (+100)
Moneyline
- Ravens -108
- Bills -108
Total
- OVER 50.5 (-115)
- UNDER 50.5 (-105)
Ravens vs. Bills How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 7
- Game Time: 8:20 pm ET
- Venue: Highmark Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NBC
- Ravens Record: 0-0
- Bills Record: 0-0
Ravens vs. Bills Betting Trends
- Ravens are 5-1 ATS in their last six games
- The OVER is 14-5 in the Ravens' last 19 games
- The OVER is 9-2 in the Ravens' last 11 road games
- Bills are 10-5 ATS in their last 15 games
- Bills have won 10 straight home games
- Bills are 13-7 ATS in their last 20 Week 1 games
Ravens vs. Bills Injury Reports
Ravens Injury Report
- Isaiah Likely, TE - Questionable
- Jaire Alexander, CB - Questionable
- Patrick Ricard, FB - Questionable
- Ar'Darius Washington - PUP-R
- Emery Jones Jr., OT - NFI-R
Bills Injury Report
- DeWayne Carter, DT - Out
- Tre'Davious White, CB - Questionable
- Wande Owens, S - IR
- Tylan Grable, OT - IR-R
- Curtis Samuel, WR - Questionable
Ravens vs. Bills Key Player to Watch
- Josh Allen, QB - Buffalo Bills
The defending NFL MVP has a tough test ahead of him in Week 1. He and the Bills managed to take down the Ravens in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, but it wasn't easy. This is an important season for Allen, who is trying to finally lead the Bills to the Super Bowl. There are a lot of steps between now and achieving that goal, but an important first step is getting off to a hot start on Sunday night.
Ravens vs. Bills Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm backing the Ravens on Sunday Night Football:
In my opinion, the Baltimore Ravens are the best team in the NFL. They led the league in Net Yards per Play last season at +1.6, 0.6 yards more than any other team. A slow start against the Bills in the playoffs cost them a spot in the AFC Championship, but that's not going to scare me away from backing them to beat the Bills in Week 1.
Baltimore got even better in the offseason by adding a veteran receiver in DeAndre Hopkins and drafting one of the best defensive back prospects available in Malaki Starks. Not to mention, they added Jaire Alexander at cornerback.
The best team in the AFC got better this offseason. The Bills, meanwhile, still have some questions on the defensive side of the football and are still seeking a No. 1 receiver. Baltimore is the better team in this matchup; let's not overthink this bet.
Pick: Ravens -108 via FanDuel
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!