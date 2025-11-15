Ravens vs. Browns Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 11 (Can Baltimore Cover?)
The Baltimore Ravens are looking to make it four wins in a row when they take on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon.
The Ravens dominated the Browns in the first matchup for a 41-17 win, and things are looking up for Lamar Jackson heading into this one.
The oddsmakers have the Ravens as big road favorites at the best betting sites for this matchup.
This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 11 matchup.
Ravens vs. Browns Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Ravens -7.5 (-108)
- Browns +7.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Ravens: -470
- Browns: +360
Total
- 38.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
The line has come down a full point since the odds opened for this one, with the total down three points in Cleveland.
Can the Ravens get back to .500 in Cleveland?
Ravens vs. Browns Final Score Prediction
SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his weekly Road to 272 Bets column:
This Ravens team has been a completely different unit since their Week 7 BYE. Since Week 8, they're now 10th in EPA, ninth in success rate, sixth in opponent EPA, and ninth in opponent success rate. They still have some work to do if they want to return to the elite form we expected from them heading into the season, but they're certainly trending in the right direction.
Meanwhile, the Browns' offense has been the worst in the NFL, and I have no faith in them being able to score against any competent defense the league has to offer. The Browns are averaging the fewest yards per play at 4.1, while also ranking 30th in EPA per play and 32nd in success rate. Their defense, as we've seen, can't carry them to wins by itself, especially against a hot Ravens team.
I'll back Baltimore to win and cover.
Pick: Ravens -8.5 (-110) via DraftKings
I don’t really have much to add to Iain’s analysis, he nailed it on the head. The Ravens have outscored the opposition 85-41 since their bye week, including two road wins in Miami and Minnesota. Going into Cleveland shouldn’t be a problem for them, especially after the Browns lost to the Patriots and Jets in recent weeks.
Final Score Prediction: Ravens 30, Browns 17
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
