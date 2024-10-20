Ravens vs. Buccaneers Best NFL Prop Bets for Monday Night Football in Week 7
Lamar Jackson and the Ravens head to Tampa Bay to take on Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers for the first of two Monday Night Football games in Week 7.
After dropping their first two games of the season, the Ravens have looked unstoppable since Week 3, winning their next four games behind a potent offense led by Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry.
The Buccaneers have been off to a hot start, scoring an average of 29.7 points per game this season, second only to the Detroit Lions. In addition to Baker Mayfield leading the NFL with 15 passing touchdowns.
The game total is set at 49.
Here are the player props I am targeting on Monday. All odds according to DraftKings.
Ravens vs. Buccaneers Player Props
- Baker Mayfield over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-115)
- Justice Hill over 15.5 receiving yards (-115)
- Lamar Jackson anytime TD (+130)
Baker Mayfield over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-115)
Not only does Mayfield lead the league with 15 passing touchdowns, he’s doing it with an impressive 71% completion rate. Both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are balling this season, and the matchup this Monday is incredibly favorable for the passing game. No team has allowed more passing yards (1789) than the Ravens who have also allowed 11 passing touchdowns. Mayfield has 2 or more touchdown passes in four games this year.
Justice Hill over 15.5 receiving yards (-115)
The Bucs have been solid vs. running backs this season, allowing just 79 rushing yards per game, but they have been generous vs. runners who catch, allowing more than six catches and 50 receiving yards per game. Hill has run twice as many routes as Henry this season, and he’s averaged more than three targets per game. With a spread of -3.5, this game should be close enough that the Ravens will need their receiving back, too. Hill has exceeded this prop in three contests this season.
Lamar Jackson anytime TD (+130)
Jackson will be able to use his legs vs. Tampa Bay. The Bucs have allowed a league-most four rushing touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks this year, along with more than 31 rushing yards per game- including big games to Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix. Jackson’s 403 rushing yards lead all NFL quarterbacks, and he has two rushing touchdowns this season. I like the payout for Lamar to run one in himself.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.