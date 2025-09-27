Ravens vs. Chiefs Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 4 (Baltimore Favored on Road)
Patrick Mahomes vs. Lamar Jackson on Sunday afternoon? Sign me up!
The Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens are both off to slow starts in the 2025 season, losing two of their first three games, and oddsmakers have the Ravens set as favorites on the road in this Week 4 battle.
The Chiefs finally picked up a win in Week 3, knocking off the New York Giants, but they have yet to find a dominant form of offense in 2025.
Does that change against a Baltimore defense that has been gashed by both Buffalo and Detroit in the first three weeks of the season?
This game has a rather high total (48.5) and we could see these two MVP-caliber quarterbacks trade scoring drives all afternoon in Kansas City.
This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.
This may be the biggest game on the slate in Week 4, as one of these contenders is going to be 1-3 by the time it ends (unless we get a tie). Here’s my score prediction for Ravens vs. Chiefs.
Ravens vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Ravens -2.5 (-120)
- Chiefs +2.5 (+100)
Moneyline
- Ravens: -148
- Chiefs: +124
Total
- 48.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
There has not been a lot of movement in this game, as the Ravens remain 2.5-point favorites in the latest odds despite losing in Week 3. The Chiefs did cover in their win over the New York Giants, but they are just 10-13 ATS overall since the beginning of last season.
Ravens vs. Chiefs Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared why he’s backing the Ravens in this matchup in his Road to 272 column:
This bet is as simple and straightforward as it gets. The Ravens are the best team in the NFL, and it's not particularly close. Meanwhile, the Chiefs look like a shell of their former selves. Sure, they'll win and cover when they face a far inferior opponent like the Giants, but they can't hang with the big boys this season. The Chiefs' defense isn't what it used to be, and they now rank 22nd in opponent EPA per play and 24th in opponent success rate. Offensively, until their receiving core gets healthy, they're going to struggle to be consistent and explosive.
I was surprised when I saw the spread for this game was just a field goal. Baltimore is too dynamic and too talented not to win by margin against the Chiefs in this one.
While I’m not sure that I’m buying the Ravens as the best team in the NFL, I do think that they’re offensively miles better than Kansas City right now.
The Ravens rank fourth in the league in EPA/Play on offense, and Kansas City has yet to reach 30 points in a game this season with Xavier Worthy banged up and Rashee Rice suspended.
I can’t get behind the Chiefs in this game after they struggled against elite competition in the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles to open the season.
Final Score Prediction: Ravens 29, Chiefs 23
