Ravens vs. Chiefs Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 4
Few people would have predicted that at the end of Week 4 of the NFL season, either the Baltimore Ravens or the Kansas City Chiefs would be 1-3, which is exactly what's going to happen.
The 1-2 Ravens head to Kansas City to take on a 1-2 Chiefs as both teams try to find some momentum in the early parts of the 2025 campaign. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this AFC showdown.
Ravens vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Ravens -2.5 (-115)
- Chiefs +2.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Ravens -145
- Chiefs +122
Total
- OVER 48.5 (-110)
- UNDER 48.5 (-110)
Ravens vs. Chiefs How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept 28
- Game Time: 4:25 pm ET
- Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Ravens Record: 1-2
- Chiefs Record: 1-2
Ravens vs. Chiefs Betting Trends
- Ravens are 6-3 ATS in their last nine games
- The OVER is 5-1 in the Ravens' last six games
- Chiefs are 4-1 ATS in their last five games vs. Ravens
- Chiefs are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games
- The UNDER is 8-4 in the Chiefs' last 12 games
- Chiefs are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games vs. AFC North opponents
Ravens vs. Chiefs Injury Reports
Ravens Injury Report
- Kyle Van Noy, LB - Questionable
- Patrick Ricard, FB - Questionable
- Nnamdi Madubuike, DT - Questionable
- Isaiah Likely, TE - Questionable
- Ar'Darius Washington, S - PUP-R
Chiefs Injury Report
- Xavier Worthy, WR - Questionable
- Kristian Fulton, CB - Questionable
- Mike Danna, DE - Questionable
- Rashee Rice, WR - Reserve-Sus
- Nazeeh Johnson, S - IR-R
Ravens vs. Chiefs Key Player to Watch
- Derrick Henry, Running Back - Baltimore Ravens
Derrick Henry has had an unbelievable start to his season from a production standpoint, racking up 242 yards on 41 carries, averaging 5.9 yards per rush, while scoring three touchdowns. The issue has been fumbles, something that hasn't been a problem for him in the past. He has had fumbles that have arguably cost the Ravens wins in both Week 1 against the Bills and Week 3 against the Lions. Let's see if he can fix that issue on Sunday.
Ravens vs. Chiefs Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm laying the points with the Ravens in this spot:
This bet is as simple and straightforward as it gets. The Ravens are the best team in the NFL, and it's not particularly close. Meanwhile, the Chiefs look like a shell of their former selves. Sure, they'll win and cover when they face a far inferior opponent like the Giants, but they can't hang with the big boys this season. The Chiefs' defense isn't what it used to be, and they now rank 22nd in opponent EPA per play and 24th in opponent success rate. Offensively, until their receiving core gets healthy, they're going to struggle to be consistent and explosive.
I was surprised when I saw the spread for this game was just a field goal. Baltimore is too dynamic and too talented not to win by margin against the Chiefs in this one.
Pick: Ravens -2.5 (-115) via Caesars
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
